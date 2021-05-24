MOULTON - It had been 15 years since the Davis County High School softball team had produced a winning season prior to last summer.
The Mustangs don't intend on waiting another 15 years. In fact, Zach Dunlavy would like his team to experience sustained success moving forward.
Davis County opened a much-anticipated 2021 softball season on Monday, rolling to an 18-0 victory at Moulton-Udell. The Mustangs scored 11 times in the second inning, putting the non-conference road tilt away early.
"It's easy to get antsy in a game like this," stated Dunlavy. "Butn we made the adjustments."
The Mustangs used dominate pitching and an offensive barrage that included 14 hits, seven base on balls, and three hit batters in route to the victory. Davis County threatened to produce a big rally in the very first inning of the season as Sophia Young led off with a double in the left field gap before scoring after a bunt single by Rachel McFarland and a shot through the hole between third and short by Briley Lough.
The Eagles (0-1) were able to escape further damage, however, as a blooper hit on the infield was caught and turned into a double play with the bases loaded. Moulton-Udell could not capitalize on the defensive momentum, however, as Davis County pitcher Madeline Barker set the Eagles down on strikes in order in the bottom of the first.
Davis County pitcher, Madeline Barker had the Moulton-Udell hitters chasing rise balls in route to a 1-2-3 inning, all going back to the bench on strike outs.
The top of the second inning would spell doom for M-U as the first four Mustang hitters walked, kicking off a huge rally that gave Davis County a 12-0 lead.
The combination of seven walks, a hit by pitch and five hits in the inning including alone by Lough sent the Mustangs well on their way to a season-opening win. In the bottom of the inning, Barker again sent three straight Eagles down on strikes.
On the offensive side, Young scored four runs on the night. Lough collecting four hits in the contest. Barker finished with nine strike outs and just one walk in the three-inning contest.
The Mustangs followed up in the top of the third with six runs off of Moulton-Udell's Adriana Howard, who relieved starter Jessica King. In the bottom of the inning, the Eagles put their first runner on base when Daisey Bradley swung as a change-up in the dirt for strike three, but the ball got by the catcher.
The Eagles then put on their only other baserunner of the night on a walk before two strikeouts and a fly out to second base ended the game.