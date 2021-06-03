BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County High School softball team welcomed Albia to the new West Complex for an early-season South Central Conference showdown on Thursday
Zach Dunlavy was looking forward to taking on the defending Class 3A softball state champions. The Mustangs scored another impressive early-season win, topping the Lady Dees 3-1 to remain unbeaten through the first six games of the 2021 season.
"The keys to the win was timely hitting, great defense and strong pitching," Dunlavy stated.
Albia's Mackenna Jones and Davis County's Madeline Barker locked horns in the pitching circle. With two outs in the top of the first, the Lady Dees of Albia produced their only run of the game when Lauren Bayer singled to center and Aliya Myers lined a triple down the left field line to score Bayer.
Neither team mounted a serious threat until the bottom of the third. Mustang first baseman, Madison Dunlavy, reached on an error to start a critical offensive surge.
Macy Hill then singled off a change-up. Sophia Young bunted for a hit to load the bases before Caden Van Laningham drew a walk to tie the game at 1-1.
Briley Lough then delivered the decisive blow, driving a double into the left-center gap to drive in two runs, putting the Mustangs ahead for good. After Albia went down quietly in the next three innings, Davis County looked like they might blow the game open in the bottom of the sixth thanks to singles by Jalee Lough, Dunlavy and Hill to load the bases.
Bayer backhanded a ball in the hole at short for Albia and was able to make the throw to the plate to beat the runner on the force out on the fielder's choice. With two outs, Lexi Jones hit a shot that appeared to be a base hit on the right side striking the Mustang runner to end the inning.
The Lady Dees went quietly in the top of the seventh. Davis County claimed the victory and moved to a perfect 6-0 overall this season and 4-0 in the South Central Conference, matching fifth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont as the only two remaining SCC teams without a loss. The teams meet for the first time in Bloomfield next Friday.
Barker finished the game with just one base on balls and recorded nine stikeouts. The Mustangs collected eight hits on the night while Albia finished with seven hits.
The Mustangs travel to Keosauqua on Saturday to take on Van Buren County and Montezuma in non-conference play at the Ferguson Complex. Albia (2-2, 1-1 SCC) heads to the Lacey Sports Complex to face Lynnville-Sully and Ottumwa at the Oskaloosa Classic this weekend.