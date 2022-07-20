FORT DODGE – Zach Dunlavy wanted Rachel McFarland to lay down a bunt to open the bottom of the eighth.
McFarland made two nervous attempts, even missing on a late bunt swing to fall behind 0-2.
"I was really nervous. I just wanted to get something down, but my attempts were really poor," McFarland said. "I was feeling kind of bad about it."
McFarland wasn't feeling much better after being given the green light to swing away in the bottom of the eighth inning against Dubuque Walhert in the Class 3A state softball tournament consolation contest. Her first full swing resulted in hitting a ball that nearly took out Dunlavy in the third-base coaching box.
"I didn't mean to do that," McFarland said. "I felt bad about that one too. It hit him in the foot."
Dunlavy can forgive the Davis County junior. The next pitch left the entire Davis County softball team feeling anything but bad on Tuesday afternoon as McFarland blasted a game-winning two-run home run over the fence of the Dodger Diamond, lifting the 10th-ranked Mustangs to the program's first state tournament win. Less than 24 hours after scoring just one run on two hits, McFarland made Davis County's 12th hit of Tuesday's contest the final one this season clinching a wild 11-10 win to close out a historic season of Mustang high school softball.
"I was just looking for a base hit, or at least something in the gap, to get Sydney over to third base and move her up in scoring position," McFarland said. "I didn't think it was over. I'm glad that it was."
As were the Mustang teammates that were eagerly awaiting McFarland at home plate to begin celebrating a season-closing win at the state tournament. Before McFarland was mobbed by her teammates, Dunlavy gave the Davis County second baseman a huge high-five as McFarland rounded third base.
"Rachel doesn't strike out very much, so I was pretty confident she was going to make contact," Dunlavy said. "We've been working with her a lot on finding the middle of the ball and hitting line drives instead of getting underneath it and popping up. Obviously, she did a good job of that on the last swing."
McFarland became the second Davis County player to hit a state tournament home run. Briley Lough became the first, drilling a two-run home run of her own in the fourth inning that put the Mustangs up 9-6 at the time against the Golden Eagles.
In her final game as a Mustang athlete, Lough let out a huge shout as she headed to home plate with her teammates also awaiting making plenty of noise as well.
"I really wasn't thinking about much when I was standing in the batter's box. Zach yelled out to me to hit it hard, so in my mind I told myself just to stand in there and hit it as hard as I could and see what happens," Lough said. "I just rounded third. You saw the reaction. It was out of this world."
It would not quite be enough, however, to put away Wahlert. After erasing a five-run deficit earlier in the contest, the Golden Eagles used the long ball to erase Davis County's three-run lead as Julia Roth pounded a softball almost out on to a neighboring baseball diamond beyond the left field fence to open the top of the fifth, cutting the Mustang lead to 9-7.
Bailey Welu would add a home run of her own for Wahlert. After striking out twice and popping out to third in three previous at-bats against Davis County junior pitcher Madeline Barker, Welu fouled out several pitches before drilling a game-tying two-run blast in the sixth to even the score at 9-9.
"We didn't have our best on the defensive side," Dunlavy said. "We needed every run we could get. It was good to see our bats come back around after struggling (Monday night in a 3-1 state quarterfinal loss to Saydel)."
Davis County managed just one hit, a one-out single by Lough in the sixth, through the rest of regulation. Barker, after breaking a stitch in glove on the pitch that Welu hit out for a game-tying homer, would retire eight of the next nine Walhert batters with a one-out walk in the seventh drawn by Ruth Tauber serving as the only earned baserunner for the Golden Eagles over the final 2 2/3 innings.
"It's amazing to be out there pitching in a state tournament," Barker said. "It wasn't my best game, but in the end I'm so happy I got to come up here and compete with my teammates at Fort Dodge. It's something no one else in our school has had the chance to experience."
Being a consolation game, extra innings meant international tiebreaker rules went into effect with each team opening each extra inning with a runner at second. Walhert (23-18) would bring that run home on a ground out to third and a sacrifice fly to right, giving the Golden Eagles their only lead of the game at 10-9.
Henderson, who lined out to short to end the bottom of the seventh, would take her place at second representing the tying run in the eighth for Davis County. Playing her final game along with senior teammates Lough and Macy Hill, Henderson was ready to run as soon as McFarland made contact at the plate.
"I was being cautious out there. I didn't want to get picked off the bases and I was confidence Rachel would be able to do what we needed her to do," Henderson said. "I realized the ball was in the gap when she hit, so I knew I had to get going to try and score the tying run. When I heard everyone start cheering, I knew the ball was out."
For Henderson, Lough and Hill, the win on Tuesday caps an amazing turnaround for the Davis County senior softball players after joining the varsity team as eighth-graders. That 2018 season ended with the Mustangs losing 22 of 27 games.
On Tuesday, the Mustangs won their 24th game of the season. From 5-22 to 24-9, the Davis County senior trio capped an incredible turnaround by achieving program history by bringing home the school's first state softball tournament trophy while polishing off the winningest season in 15 years for any Mustang softball team.
"Just playing and winning a game at the state tournament is something you always kind of dream about," Hill said. "To be here and actually be doing it is very cool for the last game."
