EDDYVILLE — They might have been wearing capes, but twin sisters Molly and Kate Shafer seemed to swoop in like superheroes on Thursday just when the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont softball team needed them.
Back in town after spending a week competing at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship, the Rocket freshmen made it back in town just in time to take part in the nightcap of a varsity doubleheader with ninth-ranked (3A) Davis County that featured South Central Conference championship implications.
After shutting out EBF in a five-inning opener, 10-0, Davis County found themselves in position to secure the outright SCC title in the nightcap after a 9-3 win down Highway 5 by 10th-ranked (3A) Albia over No. 11 (3A) Chariton left the Mustangs alone in first place. Molly and Kate Shafer, however, kept the Chargers and 12th-ranked (4A) Knoxville in the race for a share of the SCC title after collecting three hits, scoring three runs and driving in two runs at the top of EBF's batting line-up to put away a 10-4 win in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.
"We knew it was going to be tight to make it back here," Molly Shafer said after scored two runs and recording the final five outs in the pitching circle. "We got wrapped up in Indianapolis around noon. We knew it was going to be a six-hour drive. We thought that might be pushing it.
"We got here right as the junior varsity game was coming to an end. We knew we might have to sit out the first game, but we thought there might be a chance we'd play in the second game."
Right from the start, having both Shafer sisters on the field seemed to energize the rest of the EBF softball team. Molly Shafer doubled to open the second game for the Rockets and scored on the first of two costly errors by the Mustangs in the field that ultimately led to four unearned EBF runs.
"It's a little sour for us in terms of how this conference title was won. We just didn't play very well in that second game," Davis County head softball coach Zach Dunlavy said after the Mustangs put themselves in position to win an outright conference title for the first time in over 40 years. "Our approach was drastically different from the first game to the second game. Molly and Kate are good players. It did seem to bring a little energy to their dugout. To make it back from that long of a car ride to play as well as they did is pretty impressive."
Rylee German capped an impressive opening inning in game two for EBF with a two-run home run, giving the Rockets a 4-0 lead. That lead would swell to 7-1 heading into the sixth, moments after Albia closed out a six-run win over Chariton giving the Mustangs a chance to end the SCC softball title race with a late rally.
Almost on cue, Sophia Young blasted a home run to open the top of the sixth to ignite a Mustang rally. Caden VanLaningham singled and scored on an RBI hit by Rachel McFarland ahead of a run-scoring hit by Madeline Barker, cutting EBF's lead to 7-4 while bringing the potential tying run to the plate.
That's when Molly Shafer, who had spent the morning spiking volleyballs, was called on to use that same arm to pitch the softball effectively against the resilient Davis County batting order. Shafer got Macy Hill to ground the ball back to the pitching circle, the first of five straight groundouts coaxed by the EBF freshman that closed out the final Mustang threat, preventing Davis County from clinching the outright SCC softball title.
"I was definitely nervous coming in. My shoulder was tired from volleyball and I hadn't pitched for several days," Shafer said. "I was worried this could be a little rough, but I had good defense behind me. As it turned out, I didn't have anything to worry about."
Kate Shafer made sure her sister didn't have nearly as much stress in the seventh, delivering an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth before scoring the second of EBF's three runs to put the nightcap out of reach. With postseason play starting on Wednesday night in Albia, the Rockets (16-16, 5-6 SCC) hope that adding returning pieces to their puzzle might allow EBF to make another deep postseason run after making it three straight regional finals.
"We've been having to move people around and move people into positions they're not used to playing in," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. "It helps to get Molly and Kate back in the line-up. It definitely helps our hitting. We're capable of beating any team we might face in the postseason. We just have to continue to play the type of softball we played in this second game consistently.
"When we're back, I feel like we're all back in a comfortable place where we know we can play and play well," Kate Shafer added.
Before the Shafer stepped back on the field, EBF teammate Brooklyn Bettis had a painful return of sorts to the pitching circle. Coming back from a wrist injury, Bettis struggled with her command in game one issuing eight walks to the Mustangs in just 1 1/3 innings as Davis County put six runs on the board in the first inning of the opener without a hit ultimately earning the win that secured the SCC title that the Mustangs were favored to win from the start of the season.
"Our conference is very good. You can't step into any game confident that you've got it. You can't overlook anybody you step on the field against," Young said. "After last year, coming so close to making it to state, our focus and our confidence is set to be there winning that last ballgame. If it takes and extra hit or an extra play on defense, we've got to make it."
