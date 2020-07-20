ALBIA — It was Jena Lawrence that had the winning hit last year and Mackenna Jones that earned the win in the pitching circle in Albia’s extra-inning regional win over North Polk last summer.
The roles were reversed on Monday in the Class 3A, Region 4 final. Lawrence kept the score even in the pitching circle while Jones came through with the state-qualfying hit.
Jones dropped a single over the head of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont shortstop Megan Lobberecht with runners at the corners and one out in the bottom of the eighth, driving in Lauren Bayer from third base to clinch a 2-1 win for top-ranked Albia in yet another regional championship thriller at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field. Albia improved to 19-1, overcoming five errors including three in the first inning that allowed EBF to work with an early 1-0 lead.
“I always enjoy pitching, but it feels pretty good to get that winning hit,” Jones said. “When I’m under a pressure, it seems like I do a much better job every single time. I wasn’t super nervous, but a little bit of pressure always makes it better.”
EBF would keep that 1-0 advantage throughout the first five innings. Eighth-grade pitcher Brooklyn Bettis stared down the Lady Dees, forcing Albia to go 0-7 with runners in scoring position heading into the sixth.
“It wasn’t really a rise ball, but she was throwing a high fast ball. We struggle with the high pitches sometimes and she really utilized that pitch up there,” said Albia senior catcher Beard, who went 0-4 against Bettis each time with a runner in scoring position. “She got us on that one. It’s something we’re going to have to go back to work on and get tuned up for state.”
The Rockets (14-9) took advantage of some uncharacteristic mistakes in the field by the Lady Dees. Madysen Wade reached base to open the game when Jade Boland misplayed a sharp grounder to third. After moving up to second base with two outs, a ground ball hit by Faith Roberts was bobbled by Bayer at short, allowing Wade to come around and score the first run sliding just past the tag at home by Beard.
“We talked before the game and came to the conclusion that it was all or nothing. That’s been the way I’ve approached everything this year,” Wade said. “The plan was to leave it all out on the field. We were not going to let them have this so easy. We know what we’re capable of. We don’t care what the rankings say.”
EBF would not put another runner on base until the sixth, when Albia’s fifth error allowed Bettis to reach base. Lawrence responded by striking out Wade and Emalee Davis before getting Emma Lenox to fly out to left, keeping the Lady Dees within a single run.
For Lenox, the fly out would be her final at-bat of the season. The EBF right fielder injured her knee going after a fly ball hit by Lawrence to open the bottom of the sixth, allowing the Albia senior pitcher to reach third on a triple as Lenox could not get up to chase down the softball. Bayer would single several minutes later to bring home Lexie Jones, tying the game at 1-1.
“She actually has had a bad right knee. That was her left knee that went out on her,” EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. “She just stepped down on it wrong. It’s one of those plays where Jena did a good job going with the pitch. It was tailing away from Emma. Madysen actually did a good job coming over from center to keep Jena from trying to score.”
Bayer matched Makenna Ross as the only Albia players to collect a pair of hits off Bettis. After driving in the tying run in the sixth, Bayer led off the eighth with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Danica Workman before Abigail Martin moved Bayer to third on a ground ball that resulted in a high throw to first by Lobberecht.
“It was pretty nerve-racking, but once I stepped into the batter’s box, my mind was clear,” Bayer said. “I knew I had a job to do.”
While Fenton talked with his team in the pitching circle, Jones had conversations of her own with several Albia senior teammates. Moments later, those same teammates rushed out of the dugout to hug Jones after delivering the regional-championship winning hit.
“I got a pep talk from Jena. We have an inside joke and she reminded me that, even if it’s a dinky hit over their heads, it will still work,” Jones said. “That’s exactly what I did. I just wanted to hit fast, so when I saw the pitch go inside, I figured I might as well go after it. It all worked out.”
Albia will carry the state’s No. 1 ranking into the Class 3A state softball tournament, earning the Lady Dees the top seed in the eight-team tournament. Albia will face Creston (13-5) on Monday, July 27, at 7 p.m.