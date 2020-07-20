Albia softball players storm on to the field to celebrate with teammate Mackenna Jones (42) as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont shortstop Megan Lobberecht exits the field following an RBI single by Jones in the bottom of the eighth inning that lifted No. 1 Albia to a 2-1 win over EBF in the Class 3A, Region 4 high school softball championship game at Lizzie Alexander Field in Albia on Monday night.