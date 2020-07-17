ALBIA — Makenna Ross admits her final regular season of Albia High School softball did not go as well as she would have liked.
The immediacy of the postseason, however, has brought the best out of the senior first baseman. One night after jump-starting the top-ranked Lady Dees with a two-run double in a 4-0 win over Chariton, Ross delivered a bases-clearing double as the key blow in Albia’s 5-1 win over Clarke in the Class 3A, Region 4 semifinals.
“This regular season, I really wasn’t hitting that well,” Ross said. “I struggled this year. When we got into regional play, I know every game could be my last one. I know hitting is really important. I’m really glad I could come through for my team.”
Ross has driven five of Albia’s nine runs so far this postseason after driving in just one run in 17 regular-season games. Jena Lawrence, another Albia senior trying to make one last run at bringing home the program’s first state championship, carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning on Friday while recording her 900th career strikeout in the second inning.
Kiaya Dunbar not only prevented Lawrence from posting a no-hitter, but broke up Lawrence’s streak of 26 consecutive scoreless innings with a lead-off home run in the seventh. Lawrence finished with 12 strikeouts on the night, raising her career total to 910 while earning her 96th career win.
“Jena sets the tone for us,” Albia co-head softball coach Jani Dorpinghaus said. “When she’s on, we know we’re going get the hits we need to scratch out runs. From there, Jena comes right back out and does her job.”
The Lady Dees (18-1) will welcome in another South Central Conference rival, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, on Monday night with a trip to state on the line between the area rivals.
“Coach (Tony) Fenton is definitely going to have them ready for Monday night,” Dorpinghaus said. “It will be our job to get our girls ready for them. We don’t want to have a let down. I think we’ll be ready. I think they’ll be ready. It’s going to be a good game.”