BLOOMFIELD — Night hadn't truly fallen on Saturday when Madeline Barker threw the first pitch of Davis County regional semifinal showdown with South Central Conference rival Albia.
Had the sun gone down, it might have looked like the final scene from 'Field of Dreams.' Just like the 1989 movie shot in northeast Iowa, cars were lining the road to the second-year Mustang Sports Complex.
"We were freaking out a little bit," Davis County junior outfielder Sophia Young said. "We've never seen this many people come to any Davis County sporting event."
Just like the voice in the movie said, if they build, people will come. People most definitely came out to watch a winning night for the Davis County Mustangs as the 10th-ranked softball squad made it back to the Class 3A regional finals shutting out No. 11 Albia 3-0 in perhaps the biggest home game for a program that just a few years ago was struggling to gain traction struggling through 11 consecutive losing seasons while playing home games on a makeshift diamond just outside the high school.
Now, in the middle of the program's winningest season since 2007, Davis County (22-8) once again stands one win away from a state tournament berth. The Mustangs, after falling a run short of a 3A regional title last July, heads to eighth-ranked West Burlington-Notre Dame on Tuesday night looking to repeat the magic of last year's 2-1 regional semifinal upset of the Falcons.
"I knew this was going to be a crazy night. It was a great night for our entire community," Davis County head softball coach Zach Dunlavy said. "The girls made a choice a few years ago that was not the type of team they wanted to be. They've worked their tales off to turn things around. Hats off to all the girls. They're the ones who have made this happen."
Madeline Barker improved to 21-5 in what is proving to be her best of her four seasons thus far pitching for the Mustangs, shutting out the Lady Dees on three hits while striking out 13 batters. Barker struck out four of the first eight Albia batters before working around a pair of singles in the top of the third, coaxing Ashley Beary into an inning-ending fly out to Young keeping the Lady Dees from scoring first.
"I did have a few batters that I kind of missed some stuff on, but we knew everything was going to have to be working because of how tough Albia is," Barker said. "There's a little extra pressure in the postseason. If you lose, you're done. The nerves aren't gone, but I've learned how to focus in.
"We watched some of their games. We know they try to crown the lines. I had to throw extra pitches inside to make sure they couldn't turn on it."
After making the catch to prevent Albia from scoring the game's first run, Young would give Davis County the 1-0 advantage with two outs in the bottom of the third. With Sydney Henderson standing at first after leading off the inning with an infield single, Young roped a 2-2 pitch into the right-center field alley for an RBI double, bringing Henderson home to give the Mustangs the all-important first run of the postseason encounter.
"By scoring first, it boosts our confidence to get a rally going," Young said. "Once we get going, there's no stopping us. It might take a little bit to get on the board and get going, but once we do it's solid hitting and solid base running all the way around."
Davis County held that 1-0 lead for most of the game. Albia (21-7) was able to prevent Briley Lough from scoring in the fourth, tagging the Mustang senior out at the plate, but could not push the tying or go-ahead runs across leading Lillian DeMoss stranded a third base in the top of the fifth as Barker struck out Rebecca Spinler and Juliana Brown before retiring Sydney Hoskins looking in the sixth after walking Aliya Myers with two outs, keeping the Mustangs in front.
"We just can't get over the hump with Davis County. She (Barker) really takes care of us," Albia head softball coach Darrin Hill said. "She spots the ball well with that high, outside fastball. She brings it back into the corner at the knees. We just have brain loss to put the ball in play. She's a heck of a pitcher and did a really nice job against us this year."
Any hopes of a late rally by the Lady Dees ended with two more strikeouts in the seventh by Barker after walking DeMoss. Young helped give Barker some breathing room in the sixth with another double that ultimately led to the first of two insurance runs for the Mustangs as Barker and Lough followed with hits, opening a commanding three-run lead.
"I just told myself to wait for my pitch. I knew it would be coming and it did a couple of times," Young said. "You just have to get one more run than your opponent. We just happened to get three more this time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.