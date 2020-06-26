MARSHALLTOWN — Better late than never.
After being shut out through the first four innings of Friday’s CIML softball doubleheader at Marshalltown, 10th-ranked (5A) Ottumwa came alive at the plate over the next four innings.
The Bulldogs rallied for a 4-2 win in game one, scoring all four runs in the final three innings of the opener, before opening the nightcap with a seven-run rally. Jillian Heaton added her second home run of the week in the third, helping OHS clinch a 14-3 win in five innings, pushing Ottumwa’s record over .500 for the first time this season.
Avery Mull singled and scored in the third inning of game one as Marshalltown manufactured the first run of the doubleheader. The Bulldogs would strand two runners in scoring position in the fourth, but would not be denied in the fifth after a pair of hits to open the inning. Kacy Nickerson’s RBI single tied the game at 1-1.
Josie Lemonds delivered the key blow in the opener for OHS, snapping the tie with a two-out, two-strike, two-run single to center later in the fifth. Mull drove in Marshalltown’s second run on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth, but Nickerson would hold on to secure her second win of the season in the pitching circle before doubling and scoring on Hannah Huisinga’s two-base RBI hit in the seventh.
Nickerson finished three hits in game one, giving the OHS lead-off hitter 11 hits in the last three games. Ottumwa (5-4) left little doubt about the outcome of game two, sending 13 batters to plate in the opening inning while building a 7-0 lead.
The Bulldogs stole six bases in game two, keeping the Bobcat defense off-balance. Heaton, who secured a 14-inning win over No. 1 (5A) Fort Dodge on Tuesday with a walk-off home, blasted her second homer of the season with a three-run shot in the third that put OHS up 11-0.
Mya Lemonds added a pinch-hit base hit for Ottumwa in the sweep. The 10th-ranked Bulldogs are back in action for two games at Solon’s tournament on Saturday morning starting at 11 a.m.