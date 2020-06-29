Ottumwa’s Carley Winn slides into second base as Des Moines East infielder Meeah Ochoa looks to make the tag during the second inning of the CIML Metro Conference opener between 10th-ranked (5A) Ottumwa and the visiting Scarlets on Monday at Frank Huston Field in Ottumwa. Winn would find a way to slide in safely to stay alive on the bases, eventually scoring the first of nine runs in the inning as Ottumwa beat East, 12-0 in four innings during game one of the Metro Conference doubleheader.