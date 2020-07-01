DES MOINES — Des Moines Roosevelt likely would have taken their chances Wednesday scoring 11 runs in two games against 10th-ranked (5A) Ottumwa.
The Bulldogs, however, were even hotter at the plate. Kacy Nickerson had six hits, including two doubles Ottumwa’s 6-5 opening-game win, while adding a home run in the nightcap as the Bulldogs battered the Roughriders with 18 hits in an 11-6 victory, moving to 4-0 in CIML Metro Conference play.
“Overall, we had a lot hits and a lot of hard-hit balls,” Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. “We showed good fight throughout both games.”
Jillian Heaton blasted her team-leading third and fourth home runs in game one, driving in four of Ottumwa’s six runs. The Bulldogs (10-5, 4-0 Metro) also got a key defensive play in the victory as Zoey Jones held on for an outstanding catch in right center despite colliding on the play with senior teammate Hannah Huisinga.
Huisinga shook off the collision, going 5-5 in game two with a double to pace Ottumwa’s 18-hit attack. Nickerson drove in three runs while going 3-5 in game two with her first home run of the season while Ashlynn Sheets came on to pitch in relief for the second time this season, closing out Ottumwa’s fifth straight win.
The Bulldogs return home to host the Ottumwa Classic on Friday. Ottumwa will face No. 1 (3A) Davenport Assumption at approximately 3 p.m. The Bulldogs then close out the classic facing No. 10 (4A) Fairfield at approximately 5 p.m.