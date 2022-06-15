SIGOURNEY — Courtney Hemsley capped off a three-hit night for the 10th-ranked (1A) Sigourney softball team, beating out an infield single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh allowing Amiya Smallwood to score from third to rally the Savages to a wild 12-11 non-conference win over Pleasantville.
Sigourney pounded out 17 hits, making contact early and often against Trojan pitcher Carly Cox who only recorded two strikeouts. With Carly Goodwin getting a night off in the pitching circle, freshman teammate and younger cousin Josephine Moore battled a resilient Pleasantville batting line-up that erased an early 6-1 lead for the Savages, scoring 10 runs in a three-inning span including a six-run rally in the fifth that put the Trojans up 11-8.
Moore was able to pitch a complete game for Sigourney despite allowing 11 hits, eight walks and four hit batters to reach during the contest. The Trojans scored six earned runs, but failed to extend their lead in the sixth stranding the bases loaded as Moore coaxed a fly out to right by Malorie McKinney before striking out Cox, reaching nine strikeouts in the contest.
Ava Fisch doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth by Moore, cutting Pleasantville's lead to 11-9. Darby Mitchell drove in Goodwin with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, pulling the Savages within a run heading into the seventh.
Moore started the game-winning rally for Sigourney by dropping a one-out hit into center. Reanah Utterback, running for Moore, took third on a hard-hit grounder to first by Macy Fisch before scoring the tying run on a sacrifice fly by Goodwin, beating the throw from Ella Clark to even the score at 11-11 while allowing Smallwood to reach third running for Fisch setting up Hemsley's ground ball to short that allowed the Savages to walk off with the comeback win.
Sigourney (14-3, 10-1 South Iowa Cedar League) extended their winning streak to eight straight with a 12-4 league win at Lynnville-Sully as Goodwin returned to the pitching circle, striking out 11 batters to counter eight hits collected by the Hawks. Goodwin also scored four times and drove in two as the Savages quickly erased a 2-0 lead for the Hawks by scoring five times in the top of the fourth.
The 10th-ranked (1A) Savages host BGM on Friday before heading to the Lacey Recreation Sports Complex on Saturday to compete in the Oskaloosa Indian Softball Classic. Sigourney will play back-to-back games against fifth-ranked (4A) Norwalk and fourth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame starting at 9:15 a.m.