ALBIA — Two errors in the second inning allowed Albia to bring home a pair of unearned runs, both coming in the second inning against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the Class 3A, Region 8 softball quarterfinals.
Addison Halstead made sure those two runs held up for the 11th-ranked Lady Dees. Halstead snared a liner off the bat of Sarah Schutt for the final out of the third inning, struck out Bella Noble to close out the fourth and forced four more key outs with the potential tying run in scoring position over the final three innings of a 2-1 postseason win at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field.
Halstead also got Albia's productive second inning started with a lead-off single before moving to third on a sacrifice bunt that allowed Avery Major to reach base due to a throwing error. Lexi Jones brought in Halstead with Albia's first run on an RBI groundout to second before a fielding error on a two-out ground ball hit by Juliana Brown allowed Major to score Albia's second run of the inning.
EBF (17-17) got on the board in the third inning on consecutive doubles by freshman sisters Molly and Kate Shafer. The Rockets stranded the tying run in scoring position in both the third and fourth innings on outs recorded by Halstead, who also got Schutt to pop out in the fifth with two on and one out before coaxing Rylee German into a rally-ending groundout with EBF runners at both second and third base.
Molly Shafer reached on a single off third base with one out in the seventh representing the potential tying run. After getting Kate Shafer to fly out to right, Halstead second pitch after the single was popped up by Whitney Klyn allowing Jones to make the catch in four territory to seal the win.
No. 11 Albia (21-6) heads to the Mustang Sports Complex in Bloomfield on Saturday night to face No. 10 Davis County (21-8) in the Class 3A, Region 8 semifinals. The Mustangs rolled to a 12-0 win in four innings over Centerville (3-19), scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game away with Rachel McFarland's third hit of the game driving in the final three runs of the contest.
Van Buren County 10, Pekin 0
KEOSAUQUA — Alli Campbell delivered both at the plate and in the pitching mound, hammering three hits including a pair of doubles while driving in two runs for the Warriors in a Class 2A, Region 7 quarterfinal shutout win over the Panthers at Manning Field.
Campbell picked up the win in the pitching circle, allowing just two hits over five innings while striking out three batters. Van Buren County never looked back after scoring six runs in the second inning with Ivy Davidson closing out the rally by driving in two runs with a hard-hit single to center.
Brooke Miller collected both hits for Pekin off Campbell. The Panthers end the season with a final overall record of 7-14 while Van Buren County (12-11) heads to eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine (23-8) on Friday night for the 2A, Region 8 semifinals.
No. 15 (2A) Cardinal 12, Mediapolis 1
ELDON — Emma Becker kicked off a three-hit night for the 15th-ranked Comets with an RBI single that brought in Caitlyn Reber, plating the first of five runs in the first inning of a Class 2A, Region 8 quarterfinal win.
Kinsey Hissem added a two-run triple later in the opening inning before scoring on a passed ball, giving Cardinal a 4-0 lead. Brinlee Ostrander added an RBI single to bring home Ava Ferrell, who matched Becker with three hits in the contest.
Becker led Cardinal in the postseason win by scoring three runs. Ferrell, Hissem and Riley Bears all drove in a pair of runs for the Comets with Nicoa McClure matching Hissem and Ferrell with a pair of hits while pitching a five-inning no-hitter, striking out seven batters.
No. 15 Cardinal (21-12) returns to Comet Plaza on Friday night to host Durant in the Class 2A, Region 8 semifinals. The winner will face either Van Buren County or No. 8 Louisa-Muscatine on Monday in the regional finals with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
No. 11 (1A) Sigourney 11, Holy Trinity 1
SIGOURNEY — Macy and Ava Fisch combined for a pair of run-scoring hits that drove in five of Sigourney's six runs in the bottom of the third, opening up a decisive margin in a Class 1A, Region 8 quarterfinal win over Holy Trinity at Schafer Field.
Carly Goodwin returned to the pitching circle for the first time since competing for Iowa Premier Fastpitch at the Sparkler and Fireworks Tournament in Colorado, struck out six batters in three scoreless innings for the Savages. Goodwin also connected on one of Sigourney's seven hits, reaching base and scoring three times against the Crusaders.
No. 11 Sigourney (22-5) will host Wapello (16-11) on Friday at Schafer Field in the 1A, Region 8 semifinals. The winner will face either Highland (21-8) or seventh-ranked Twin Cedars (24-3) on Monday for a spot in the 1A state softball tournament.
No. 10 (1A) Wayne 10, Moulton-Udell 0
CORYDON — Future Iowa Hawkeyes Sterling Berndt struck out 14 batters during a five-inning perfect game for the 10th-ranked Falcons, ending the softball season for Moulton-Udell with a win in the Class 1A, Region 5 quarterfinals.
Emily Jones collected three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for the Falcons. Berndt also collected a pair of hits for Wayne off M-U hurler Adriana Howard, scoring twice in the postseason win.
Wayne (21-6) will host Moravia at the George Sailing Athletic Complex on Friday in the regional semifinals. M-U ends the softball season with a final overall record of 9-14.
PREP BASEBALL
Muscatine 4, Fairfield 0
MUSCATINE — Miles Melendez singled and drove in two runs for the Muskies, closing out the regular season with a shutout win over the Trojans at Tom Bruner Field inside Kent-Stein Park.
Nate Smithburg collected Fairfield's only extra-base hit in the regular-season finale with a double. Connor Lyons and Khai Klehm each picked up a single in the loss for the Trojans.
Fairfield (16-15) opens postseason play at home on Friday, hosting Southeast Conference rival Keokuk in the Class 3A, Substate 5 quarterfinals.
