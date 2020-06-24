AMES — Less than 12 hours after Jillian Heaton crossed home plate to clinch a 14-inning win over top-ranked Fort Dodge, the Ottumwa softball team was back at Huston Field on Wednesday loading up the bus for a road trip to Ames.
Eight hours later, less than 24 hours after playing the first of 21 innings against the Dodgers, the 11th-ranked Bulldogs closed out a tough 8-5 road win over the Little Cyclones. Freshman pitcher Ashlynn Sheets would secure Ottumwa's second straight victory, striking out Izzy Rogers and Kate Riesselman with two runners on base for her first varsity save.
Kacy Nickerson continued to swing a hot bat, collecting four hits for the second straight game. Nickerson drove in the first of Ottumwa's six runs in the sixth inning with a bases-loaded single before scoring later in the inning on an RBI hit from Heaton.
Ottumwa sent 12 hitters to the plate in what proved to be a pivotal inning for the Bulldogs. Jordan Pauls collected her second run-scoring hit of the game during the rally while Hannah Huisinga and Josie Lemonds each drew bases-loaded walks as OHS built a seemingly commanding 8-1 lead.
Ames (0-4) did not go quietly, drawing 10 walks over 5 1/3 innings off OHS relief pitcher Ashton Brown. After allowing just one run while stranding the bases loaded in the sixth, Brown continued to struggle with her control in the seventh allowing Ames walking four batters before being pulled for Sheets with the bases loaded and Ottumwa's lead cut to 8-4.
Sheets struck out Rogers looking in her varsity season debut, erasing a 2-0 count in the process. Despite a run scoring on an error between Sheets and catcher Amber Shotts, the OHS freshman struck out Riesselman swinging to seal the win almost exactly 19 hours after Heaton's solo home run on Tuesday night clinched Ottumwa's 4-3 win in 14 over No. 1 (5A) Fort Dodge.
Lemonds and Shotts both had a pair of hits with Lemonds scoring after a lead-off double in the second inning on a two-out RBI single by Shotts to give Ottumwa a 1-0 lead. After Ames scored the tying run in the bottom of the second, Ottumwa took the lead for good when Huisinga singled in the third and scored on a two-out RBI hit from Pauls.
Ottumwa (3-4) returns to the diamond Friday at Marshalltown. The varsity doubleheader begins at 5 p.m.