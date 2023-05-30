Prep softball: No. 11 Lady Dees tops EBF

ALBIA — The 11th-ranked (3A) Albia Lady Dees rode a fine defensive effort and strong pitching by Addison Halstead to a 4-2 South Central Conference softball victory over the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets on Friday night at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field.
Halstead pounded the zone all night and having only one walk and two strikeouts means that her team played excellent defense behind her.
The Lady Dees put a run on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Avery Major ripped a double down the left field line, moved up on a passed ball and scored on an error.
Albia upped the score to 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth when Sydney Hoskins drilled a base hit over shortstop and courtesy runner Sailor Rozenboom scored when Halstead doubled.
The Rockets got one of those runs back in the top of the fifth with a Cooper Champoux single and Champoux gave way to pinch runner Miley Kirkpatrick. Bella Noble sacrificed Kirkpatrick over and Molly Shafer drove the run in with a solid single to left field.
The Lady Dees answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ashley Beary reached on an error to start it and she came home when Hoskins laced a double into the left-center gap. Courtesy runner Rozenboom scored when Major slammed her second double of the game to give Albia a 4-1 lead.
The Rockets tried to get back in the game in the top of the sixth when Aliya Wagamon stroked a one out single and moved up on a ground out. Noble poked a single to left to score Wagamon, but Halstead would slam the door with four consecutive outs to end the game.
The 3-0 Lady Dees, also 3-0 in the SCC, stepped out of conference to host Pella Christian on Tuesday. No 11 (3A) Albia travels to sixth-ranked (3A) Davis County on Thursday beofre hosting No. 13 (2A) Cardinal on Friday in back-to-back SCC tests.
The 2-4 Rockets, 0-3 in the SCC, hosts Moravia on Wednesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 11 (3A) Albia 4, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2
EBF 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 7 2
Albia 0 1 0 1 2 0 x 4 6 1
EBF Battery – Bella Noble (LP), 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, and Kaylee Helm
EBF hitting: Molly Shafer 2-for-4, Kate Shafer 2-for-4, Aliya Wagamon 1-for-3, Cooper Champoux 1-for-3, Noble 1-for-2
EBF runs: Wagamon 1, Miley Kirkpatrick 1
EBF RBI: M. Shafer 1. Noble 1
2B – M. Shafer 1.
Albia Battery – Addison Halstead (WP), 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K and Sydney Hoskins
Albia hitting: Aliya Meyers 1-for-4, Hoskins 2-for-3, Halstead 1-for-3, Avery Major 2-for-2.
Albia runs: Ashley Beary 1, Sailor Rozenboom 2, Major 1.
Albia RBI Hoskins 1, Halstead 1, Major 1.
2B – Major 2, Hoskins 1
