MASON CITY — Kacy Nickerson will carry a streak of 15 consecutive scoreless innings pitched into the postseason.
Ottumwa’s senior softball ace pitcher followed up a complete-game three-hit shutout on Friday against fifth-ranked Waukee with another gem on Monday, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning before finishing with 12 strikeouts and just one hit allowed in a 4-0 win at Mason City.
Nickerson hasn’t allowed a run since giving up four in the final inning to Davenport Assumption 11 days ago at the Ottumwa Classic. Prior to that inning, Nickerson had thrown eight consecutive scoreless innings.
Zoey Jones tripled and scored on an error in the very first inning of Monday’s doubleheader, giving Nickerson an early 1-0 lead. Four straight hits to open the second inning helped Ottumwa build a 3-0 lead as Anne Guest doubled in Hannah Huisinga before scoring on an RBI single to right by Jordan Pauls.
Nickerson retired the first 10 Mason City hitters before walking Sami Miller in the fourth. Ottumwa (15-8) added to their opening-game lead on Mason City’s third error, allowing Nickerson to score after leading off the fifth with a double to left.
Shaye Theobald broke up Nickerson’s no-hit bid with one out in the seventh on a liner to left. Nickerson retired Brianna Noterman on a pop up before striking out Lainna Duncan to end the opener.
Ottumwa broke things open early in game two, scoring three runs in the third and three more in the fourth to build a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs hammered out 13 hits with doubles by Nickerson, Huisinga, Guest, Delaney Stevens and Madelyn Houk while Kaylee Bix added a triple in the fourth, scoring on a wild pitch moments later.