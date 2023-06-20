DES MOINES — Junior pitcher Caedence Risius stymied Ottumwa batters, pitching six hitless innings before holding off a late rally by the 13th-ranked (5A) Bulldogs in game one, clinching the first of two Iowa Alliance Conference south division softball wins for No. 12 (5A) Des Moines Lincoln on Monday night.
Lincoln held off a late rally by Ottumwa in game one, clinching a 2-1 win on a complete-game, two-hit performance in the pitching circle by Risius. The Railsplitters completed the sweep with an 8-2 win in game two, rallying back after giving up a two-run home run in the very first inning to Ella Allar.
Ottumwa ended Risius' no-hit bid in the seventh when Sydney Rockhold beat out an infield single to open the inning. The Bulldogs came within a hit of tying the game with two outs in the seventh as a single by Samantha Weeks and an error on a ground ball hit by Emma Strayer allowed Allar to score, cutting Lincoln's opening game lead to 2-1 while moving the tying run to third before Risius responded striking out Caysen Thompson to clinch the opening game of the doubleheader.
Ashlynn Sheets took to the tough loss, going all six innings in game one for Ottumwa in the pitching circle allowing just two runs on seven hits, one walk and five strikeouts. Jocelyn Ware collected two hits in game two for the Bulldogs and scored on Allar's two-run homer.
Ottumwa (15-9, 8-3 Iowa Alliance) returns home on Thursday for a doubleheader with Des Moines Roosevelt. Action gets underway at Frank Huston Field starting at 5 p.m.
