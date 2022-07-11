KNOXVILLE — One ranked rival down. One more to go.
Fairfield put pressure on the defense of 12th-ranked Knoxville early, scoring five runs in the very first inning on the way to a 10-2 win for the 13th-ranked Trojans in the Class 4A, Region 5 semifinals. Hannah Simpson went 3-4 with a double, scoring twice while Jenna Norris and Savannah Hollander each drove in three runs during the first of two postseason road wins Fairfield needs to earn a state softball tournament berth.
Engle set the tone for the Trojans for the second straight postseason game by racing down the first-base line to beating out a game-opening infield single. Hannah Simpson drove in the first of Fairfield's five runs with her first of three hits, driving an RBI single into center before moving all the way up to third base on the first of Knoxville's two fielding errors in the opening frame.
Peyton McCabe forced Knoxville's defense into a second straight error, putting runners at the corner with one out. Danielle Breen brought home Simpson with an RBI infield single, giving Fairfield a two-run lead before Jenna Norris broke things open early with a two-run double down the left field line before scoring Fairfield's fifth run of the inning on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Engle off Panther relief pitcher Ciara Heffron.
Engle went the distance in the pitching circle, allowing two runs in the first two innings on five hits and three walks while striking out seven batters. Fairfield put the game out of reach in the seventh, scoring five runs with two outs in the final inning as Danielle Breen beat out an infield single with Simpson coming all the way home to score being ruled safe on a slide into home around the tag of Knoxville catcher Brittany Bacorn.
Bacorn led Knoxville at the plate, going 3-4 while Jadyn Streigle added two hits for the Panthers. The Trojans tacked on four runs following the close call at the plate in the seventh that went in favor of Simpson including a seeing-eye single by pinch-hitter Lilly Bergen, an RBI single by Norris and a game-clinching bases-clearing double off the bat of Hollander.
No. 13 Fairfield (29-9) will head to top-ranked Winterset (33-4) on Tuesday. The Huskies extended their current winning streak to 19 straight games on Saturday, scoring twice in the second and seven times in the third to put away a 9-2 regional semifinal win over Pella.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.