DES MOINES — Ashlynn Sheets was one pitch away from pitching Ottumwa's 19th straight scoreless inning on Thursday.
Kaitlynn Asher, however, wasn't about to let a rare scoring opportunity against the Bulldogs pass by. The Des Moines Hoover senior stole home on the Bulldogs with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, becoming the first team in seven days to put a run on the scoreboard against the 13th-ranked team in Class 5A.
It would take much more than one run, however, to keep Ottumwa from extending their winning streak. Sheets drove in three runs on two hits while shutting out the Huskies over the final six innings, striking out six batters in a 12-1 opening-game win over Hoover.
Ottumwa polished off the sweep with a 15-2 five-inning win in game two over the Huskies, extending their current winning streak to nine in a row. Sydney Rockhold allowed just two runs on six hits in the pitching circle for the Bulldogs, striking out four batters in the nightcap.
Ottumwa responded from their first deficit in a week with a three-run rally in the third. Jocelyn Ware followed a one-out walk drawn by Madelyn Houk with a game-tying RBI double to center before a fielding error by the Huskies allowed Ware to score the go-ahead run, extending the inning allowing Jordan Pauls to drive in Ella Allar with a sharp RBI single to left, giving the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead.
Sheets extended the lead later in the third, driving in Kendra Cole with an RBI single to right with two outs. Rockhold and Allar both connected on hits and scored in the fifth as Rockhold singled and stole home before Allar crossed home plate after a double on a sacrifice fly by Pauls, giving Ottumwa a 6-1 lead.
Sheets connected on a two-run single, bringing in Rockhold and Allar extending Ottumwa's lead. Samantha Weeks added a two-run infield single to bring home Hunter Caldwell and Cole, before Hock and Ware connected on a pair of two-out RBI hits giving the Bulldogs an 11-run opening-game lead.
Ottumwa used two big swings to build an early four-run lead in game two. Samantha Weeks followed a lead-off walk drawn by Sheets with a two-run home run over the fence in right field before Houk followed up a double by Emma Strayer with a two-run homer to left, giving OHS a 4-0 second-inning lead.
Pauls doubled in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs in the fourth inning of game two, lifting Ottumwa to a 6-0 lead. Sheets singled in Pauls, opening a seven-run lead before Pauls helped put the game away following an RBI single by Ella Thompson with a two-run double to center.
No. 13 (5A) Ottumwa (17-6, 9-1 Iowa Alliance) will be back in action on Saturday at the Lacey Recreation Sports Complex playing in the Oskaloosa Classic. The Bulldogs face Saydel and Van Meter starting at 9:15 a.m.
