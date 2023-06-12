DES MOINES — Ashlynn Sheets, Sydney Rockhold and Addy Thompson combined to allow just one base runner over six innings in two Iowa Alliance south division shutout wins for the 13th-ranked (5A) Ottumwa softball team at Des Moines North. Ottumwa won 19-0 in game one and 16-0 in game two over the Polar Bears.
Sheets pitched just one inning, hurling just 12 pitches in a perfect first inning striking out two of three batters faced in game one. Thompson then made her varsity debut as the eighth-grader struck out three batters over two perfect innings, completing the first combined perfect game effort of the season for Ottumwa.
Sheets, Emma Strayer, Ella Thompson and Erynn Ward connected on doubles in game one for the Bulldogs. Ella and Caysen Thompson each had three-hit efforts for Ottumwa with Caysen Thompson and Ella Allar each going 3-3 with three runs scored.
Sheets led Ottumwa in game one by driving in three runs as part of a 2-3 effort at the plate. Jocelyn Ware added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Strayer and Avery Franke each connected on a pair of hits in the opener for the Bulldogs with Strayer driving in two runs and scoring oncewhile Franke scored twice and drove in one for the Bulldogs.
Lexi Ferguson added a hit, an RBI and scored a run in game one for Ottumwa. Ellie Barnes also came off the bench in the opener to connect on a pinch hit for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa jumped out to a 6-0 lead in game two before putting the nightcap out of reach with nine runs in the top of the second. Rockhold struck out two batters while walking a batter in the first inning, allowing the only baserunner to reach for Des Moines North, before Thompson came on to pitch two more perfect innings striking out five batters to clinch the sweep.
Allar, Ottumwa's leading hitter, tripled twice while driving in two runs and scoring twice in game two against the Polar Bears. Ware went 3-3 to pace the Bulldog offense at the top of the batting order, including a double while driving in one run and scoring three times in the nightcap.
Samantha Weeks doubled while matching Allar by going 2-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Caysen Thompson added a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the Bulldogs.
Katie Shewry went 2-3 at the plate for Ottumwa in game two, driving in two runs. Mady Houk and Ferguson each scored a pair of runs, giving the 13th-ranked (5A) Bulldogs nine wins in their past 10 games.
Ottumwa (11-5, 8-1 Iowa Alliance) hosts Marshalltown in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Frank Huston Field. Action gets underway at 5 p.m.
