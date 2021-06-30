OTTUMWA — Perhaps it's fitting that memorable night for the Ottumwa High School softball program ended with such a memorable play.
Zoey Jones clinched a historic doubleheader sweep of Burlington with a play that was, fittingly, unique considering the surroundings. The Ottumwa senior center fielder ran down a double in left center field off the bat of Kayla Norton to open the bottom of the seventh inning with Burlington looking to erase a late 4-3 OHS lead.
At any other park, a sturdy fence would have been awaiting Jones as she fielded the ball on the run, likely knocking the OHS center fielder down and allowing Burlington to put the tying run at least at third base. The temporary fence that was placed inside the Fun City Turf, however, allowed Jones to fall into the fence, get up and fire a strike to Josie Lemonds to retire Norton, helping Ottumwa polish off their fifth straight win with a 4-3 victory in game two against the Grayhounds after a 2-1 win in the opener of Ottumwa's first indoor softball games.
"I might have gotten hurt if there was an actual fence there. I could have done some damage," Jones said. "I was anticipating the ball, because it was in between (OHS left fielder) Anne (Guest) and I. Anne couldn't get it, so I was running as fast as I could to track it down. The momentum just took me into the fence."
Guest watched her teammate, and friend, collapse in the netting of the temporary fence almost spilling into a group of fans seated just beyond the left field barrier. While Guest went to check on her teammate, Jones got up ready to fire the ball back into the infield. Had Norton made it to third, Mackenzie Blythe's single two batters later would have tied the game and given Burlington (16-13) a chance to win.
"I wasn't even thinking about the fence being there. I was just thinking about the girl running to third base, so I just took the blow and stayed with the play," Jones said. "I think Anne was more concerned with my well-being than about the play. She was trying to help me up. I didn't think anything about it. I felt like I had stayed in the field of play.
"I don't know if there's a rule against fielding a ball, crashing through a fence, getting up and throwing out a runner. There might be now."
The 'Zoey Jones' rule was one of several memorable highlights from the most unique doubleheader in the five decades of the Ottumwa High School softball program. Both the Bulldogs and Grayhounds agreed to play their rescheduled doubleheader that was initially rained out back in late May inside the Fun City Turf, an indoor facility that has become a popular destination for indoor activities having already hosted everything from an Iowa High School girls regional soccer final to junior college softball with Indian Hills having played six games over the past two seasons inside the facility.
"This was really great. It was a different challenge for the girls playing on turf, which is a whole different monster in the field," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "I thought we did really well defensively for having never played on turf."
Jones, in fact, had never even been to the Fun City Turf before arriving with her teammates for Tuesday's doubleheader. Having grown up playing youth softball before becoming an Ottumwa Bulldog student athlete, Jones experienced indoor softball for the first time in her life.
"I don't know what I was expecting, but this is a pretty nice facility," Jones said. "It was pretty cool to be a part of this. We would have lost these games without having a place to play indoors. We need these games, especially with the postseason coming up. It was a good experience to say you've played a game in such a unique setting."
Ashlynn Sheets will go down in Ottumwa softball history as the first high school pitcher to win indoors. Sheets allowed just three hits over seven innings of a 2-1 win in the opening game over Burlington, walking just one while striking out six batters pitching off the temporary rubber placed in the middle of the turf field.
"The back of the rubber actually came back a little too far. Right where I put my foot is where it slopped off, so I had to start a little further back," Sheets said. "That actually helped push off harder, so in the end it actually helped me throw a little harder."
Sheets pitched a complete-game shutout on Wednesday at Des Moines Lincoln as the Bulldogs extended the season's longest winning streak to seven straight games with a pair of CIML Metro conference wins over the Railsplitters. Ottumwa won 6-0 in game one and got the offensive rolling early, scoring seven runs in the third inning of a 11-6 win in game two, securing no worse than a second-place finish in the conference standings this season for the Bulldogs.
Amber Shotts drove in the first two indoor runs in OHS softball history with a two-run single in the first that ultimately held up as the winning hit for the Bulldogs in the opener. Ottumwa's second game-winning hit wouldn't come until much later as eighth-grader Samantha Weeks delivered her biggest hit yet in her young OHS softball career, clearing the bases with two outs in the sixth with a double that stayed in play to help Ottumwa bring all three baserunners home, erasing Burlington's 3-1 lead with one swing.
"It's exciting for anyone to have a hit like that, but being how young that Samantha is makes it even more exciting," Moore said. "It just kind of reassures her that, even if you're 0-3 going into an at-bat, you can hit that one ball that make something big happen for your team."
Weeks drove in three of Ottumwa's 11 runs in the second game on Wednesday at Lincoln. Jones had four hits in the doubleheader sweep of the Railsplitters while Jocelyn Ware closed out the scoring for the Bulldogs back outside in Des Moines with her second home run of the season, giving OHS an 11-3 lead in the seventh inning of a nightcap.
The Bulldogs (20-12, 14-4 CIML Metro) host the 49th edition of the Ottumwa Classic, the team's annual two-day tournament that brings several of the state's top teams to Huston Field less than a week before postseason play begins. Ottumwa will host Roland-Story, coached by former OHS softball standout Amber (Morrow) Doyle, in the fourth of five scheduled games on Friday at approximately 4:15 p.m.