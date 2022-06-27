ELDON — The Cardinal softball team nearly made a magical run to the state tournament last summer without playing on postseason game at home.
This summer, with a little bit of luck, the Comets may be able to complete that state tournament journey without having to leave home throughout the month of July. Hours after being seeded second in Class 2A, Region 7, No. 14 Cardinal pulled away early in a potential postseason preview against Mediapolis scoring five runs in the bottom of the second before putting away a 12-2 six-inning win with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
"I think we were really pumped and I think it really motivated us when we heard the news about the pairings," Cardinal sophomore shortstop Emma Becker said. "We hit the ball really well. I think we're excited for the postseason."
Cardinal kept right on rolling over the weekend, picking up a pair of wins at the North Mahaska tournament scoring six runs in the opening inning of a 9-2 win over the Warhawks while putting away a 12-0 win over Baxter early with nine runs in the bottom of the first against the Bolts. With a 12-0 victory over Moravia on Monday, Cardinal has won four in a row and 11 of their last 13 games heading into their final home game of the regular season Tuesday night at Central Lee.
"I think the adjustments earlier in games. It's getting us the hits and the runs that we need to get the wins," Becker said.
The reveal of the regional pairing came just in the nick of time for head coach Sabrina Morrison. The Comets (18-11) received a bye into the second round of the regional tournament and will host either Southeast Iowa Superconference south division rival Danville or Mediapolis on July 6.
"I'm glad we learned that we could be seeing Mediapolis again in the postseason before this game," Morrison said on Friday. "We didn't throw Nicoa (McClure) and made some other changes just so we didn't show Mediapolis too much. I was happy to get done early, although I wish we could have gotten it over a little earlier."
Mediapolis was able to answer a two-run triple in the first inning by Becker by pushing a pair of runs across home plate in the second on a two-run single by Olivia Hines. The Comets rallied with two outs in the bottom of the second to snap the 2-2 tie as the Bullette defense failed to record an out on a ground ball to short by Maddy Lawson, loading the bases for Becker who drew the first of two bases-loaded walks in the inning issued by Mediapolis starting pitcher Hanna Wagenbach.
Ava Ferrell, given the start in the pitching circle with McClure being saved for a potential postseason rematch next week, aided her own cause with a two-run single that put the Comets up 6-2. Kinsey Hissem scored on a wild pitch during a walk drawn by Riley Bears, giving Cardinal a five-run lead while bringing Wagenbach's night in the circle to an early end.
"It's very important to get the lead early for Ava and Nicoa. They really need that," Becker said. "It really fires us up to be able to play with a lead right from the start. Getting this win really helped us. If they beat Danville, we'll get the chance to get them (Mediapolis) again."
Becker reached base in all four trips to the plate against Mediapolis (5-15) on Friday, driving in three runs in the first two innings while scoring three times coming home with Ferrell grounding Becker in from third base in both the fourth and sixth innings. After holding the Comets over three innings, Mediapolis relief pitcher Josie Parrot was victimized by two more Mediapolis errors and two walks in the sixth allowing Cardinal to put the game away with an RBI single by Caitlyn Reber driving in Madison Diveley with Cardinal's 12th, evoking the 10-run mercy rule.
"I've said it from day one that we can hit one through nine up and down the line-up, which is awesome to have," Morrison said. "The girls have made the right adjustments. They're making solid contact. They keep pounding away, lay down a few key bunts. We're in the spot we need to play heading into regional play."
