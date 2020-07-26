ALBIA — It’s a sight normally reserved for the gridiron.
Senior teammates walking hand-in-hand from one end zone to the other is an emotional sight witnessed each October across Iowa when the final home game of the season has come to an end.
Last Monday in Albia, the seven seniors that have set a new standard for success within the Lady Dee softball program made their own final walk together. Abigail Martin, Jena Lawrence, Alex Beard, Jade Boland, Abbey Griffin, Makenna Ross and Ellie Spurgin locked hands at home plate at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field before heading out to centerfield following a 2-1 win in eight innings over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, clinching a fourth straight trip to the Class 3A state softball tournament.
“I don’t think it’s hit me yet that I’m never going to play on this field again,” Beard said. “We won this game, so I know I’ve got another game to play, but I’m never going to play another game on this field as a Lady Dee.
“It means so much to me have played with these girls for over five years and to play on this field. I’m really grateful for the opportunity I’ve had.”
For Beard and the rest of her Albia senior teammates, this week will mark the last opportunity to achieve the one goal that has eluded the Lady Dees. For the first time in program history, Albia opens the Class 3A state softball tournament as the top overall seed, giving the Lady Dees as good an opportunity as the program has had to win the school’s first state softball championship.
“It definitely feels good going into the state tournament as No. 1,” Beard said. “We’ve always been the underdog when we’ve walked into the state tournament. Even this season, we’ve been the underdog right up until we got that No. 1 ranking. We worked hard for that and we want to keep that. We want to end the year as No. 1 and end the year with the win.”
Creston will be the first team that Albia will have to overcome in hopes of finishing No. 1. The Panthers have already upset ninth-ranked North Polk and 10th-ranked Atlantic this postseason, securing the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2016, the last time the Lady Dees did not finish the season in Fort Dodge.
“Obviously they’re real excited,” Creston head coach Mike McCabe told the Creston News Advertiser. “I’m sure there will be a certain amount of jitters when you walk into that place, just looking around with your eyes wide open. But I’ll be honest, that’s part of it. I get nervous before a conference game. That tells you it means something to you.
“We’re playing with confidence right now, we really are. We have that mentality of let’s go out and play and see what happens.”
While Albia has the experience edge entering Monday’s match-up with seven seniors that will be playing in their ninth state tournament game, it was the younger stars that stepped up with a fourth straight regional title on the line last Monday. Lauren Bayer, who took over this season for Kennedy Schroeder at shortstop, had two straight hits that ultimately helped produce both Albia runs against EBF.
Bayer drove in Lexie Jones in the sixth with a game-tying RBI single, erasing a 1-0 lead EBF had established all the way back in the very first inning. The sophomore then singled to open the bottom of the eighth and eventually scored the winning run when Mackenna Jones, a junior, lofted a one-out single into left.
“That was awesome to see. It gives you a good look at what’s to come for the program starting next year,” Griffin said. “Next year, they’re going be the big dogs. It’s going to put on their shoulders. They were really nervous going into that game. They didn’t want to let us down, but we wanted to keep them encouraged. It was awesome to see those girls come through and get things done.”
When it comes to winning on Monday, and ultimately winning three more games this season to win a state championship, the biggest key for the Lady Dees might be found in the pitching circle. Jena Lawrence has a chance to earn 100 career wins, cementing her as a future inductee into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Hall-of-Fame, if she can pitch Albia to a state title.
Lawrence, who enters the state tournament with 97 career wins and 921 career strikeouts, has perhaps saved the best for last in her senior season. The future Creighton Bluejay has a current 1.00 ERA and 162 strikeouts over 112 1/3 innings, allowing just 56 hits in 411 at-bats, a .136 batting average for opponents.
“The game plan on her (Lawrence) side is to get ahead and try to get you to swing at pitches she wants you to swing at,” said McCabe. “Whether it’s her riseball, down and in fastball she appears to throw a lot. She’s obviously one of the top pitchers in our class. I think our schedule has been good for us in seeing good pitching, and we’re going to be aggressive and look for good pitches.”
No player knows Lawrence better than Beard, her longtime friend and catcher going back to their run in the summer of 2014 as members of a Monroe County Little League softball squad that won a state title and came within a win of qualifying for the Little League World Series. This week will mark the final one for the batterymates to share together on the same team before Lawrence heads for Creighton while Beard heads to Indian Hills.
“She is throwing lights out. I have no doubts in her whatsoever,” Beard said of Lawrence. “I can just tell by her presence that she’s going to throw amazing. She always does. I’m really blessed to have been able to have caught her for all these years. I’m going to love her forever. I’m going to miss catching her when this season is over.”