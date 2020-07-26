Albia seniors Abigail Martin, Jena Lawrence, Alex Beard, Jade Boland, Abbey Griffin, Makenna Ross and Ellie Spurgin all joined together on Monday for one final walk from home plate to center field at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field after a 2-1 win in eight innings over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, winning the Class 3A, Region 4 championship and earning a fourth straight trip to the state softball tournament.