ELDON — It takes special plays to make it to the state softball tournament.
Cardinal will need to make more of those plays on Monday night at eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine. The 15th-ranked Comets appear to be up for the challenge after coming through in the field, at the plate and on the bases Friday night in a 3-0 Class 2A, Region 7 semifinal win over Durant.
The Comets are one win away from qualifying for the state softball tournament for the first time since 2005. Nicoa McClure pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits to the visiting Wildcats with plenty of teammates stepping up to keep the shutout in tact including a well-executed inning-ending double play in the second inning that kept Durant sophomore Isabelle DeLong from scoring the first run of the postseason showdown.
"This was a fun game to coach in and fun game to watch," Cardinal head softball coach Sabrina Morrison said. "The girls came out with intensity. We got runners on early. We just couldn't quite push them across, but they didn't give up. The girls just kept pounding away."
After thwarting the first scoring chance of the night, Cardinal capitalized on an instant opportunity to break the scoreless tie. Emma Becker led off the fourth inning hitting a single that just snuck under the glove of Durant third baseman Savannah Meinert into left field.
Becker would have stopped at third had the ball been fielded cleanly in left by Avery Paper. Instead, a slight bobble gave Becker the green light to keep on running leading to an errant throw to second that allowed the Comet sophomore to race all the way around the bases scoring standing up to put Cardinal up 1-0.
"I didn't hit off the right part of my bat, so I wasn't super confident that it would be a hit," Becker said. "When I saw them miss it, I got on my horse. I saw them bobble the ball, so I read that right. Taking off for second base is what allowed me to get home."
That and a head coach who had plenty of confidence in her speedy shortstop.
"With Emma, once she saw that read and took second, there was no way I was going to hold her up at third if she got the chance to keep running," Morrison said. "She was going to score one way or another."
That one run looked like it may be the only run of the game as Cardinal refused to let Durant put another scoring threat together. Kinsey Hissem made three running catches in center field, including two diving catches, while Brinlee Ostrander recorded three outs behind the plate tagging out DeLong at the end of a double play started by Riley Bears who fired to Caitlyn Reber covering first on a squeeze bunt attempt by Paper.
Reber fired home to Ostrander, who put the tag on DeLong for the final out of the second. The Comet catcher also survived a collision with third baseman Maddy Lawson to catch a pop up by DeLong to open the fifth before bringing in another pop up in front of home plate for the final out of the game, stranding the potential tying run in the on-deck circle.
"I knew Durant was a good team that could hit the ball, so I was going to have to work the corner," McClure said. "I also knew I had a great defense behind me. They bailed me more than a couple times. They were tight with their execution."
Durant ends the season with a record of 15-19 while No. 15 Cardinal will take a 22-12 record to Louisa-Muscatine to face the eighth-ranked Falcons on Monday with a trip to state on the line. Louisa-Muscatine improved to 24-8 on the season by winning a 15-6 slugfest with Van Buren County, pulling away with seven runs in the final three innings bringing the season to an end for the young Warriors with a final overall record of 12-12.
"We're so confident going into this game," Becker said. "We're going to get it. We're not done yet."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.