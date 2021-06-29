EDDYVILLE — Oskaloosa softball has had a self-described up-and-down season on the diamond.
Coming into Tuesday's matchup with the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets, the Indians sat at 16-13 overall and lodged in fourth place in the Little Hawkeye Conference.
And with ups and downs comes the routine highs and lows. But on Tuesday night, Oskaloosa just enjoyed the ride.
The fun began two pitches into the night, with Oskaloosa junior Faith DeRonde launching a solo home-run to left field, with the ball smacking off the scoreboard to start the night with a 1-0 lead. The home-run was her team-leading fifth of the year.
Even with the early offense from DeRonde, it took a while to get into the thrill ride for the Indians, with both teams locked in a tie or within a run of each other for most of the night.
Oskaloosa head coach Jay Harms could see his team was competing right with the Rockets, briefly leading 2-1 before a solo shot from Lillie Hynick tied the game up heading into the third.
EBF would take the lead shortly after thanks to Megan Lobberecht's two-run double in the fourth inning to give the Rockets a 4-2 lead.
The leads would be short-lived by both teams through six innings, with the Indians tying the game at 4-4 after RBIs from Aubrey Boender and Abby Braindmeier.
The see-saw tension of the game didn't go unnoticed by Harms, who could sense his team was ready to not succumb to a low point against the Rockets. He wanted to roll the dice and go for the win and turned to his ace: Faith DeRonde.
"We felt we had a shot," Harms said. "We weren't planning on throwing [Faith] but let's roll the dice and see if we could get a run or two to scratch it out. I didn't think we'd get eight."
DeRonde would enter the circle in the bottom of the sixth in a 4-4 ballgame, but wasn't phased, just in time for the Oskaloosa bats to catch the Rockets by surprise with a monster inning in the top of the seventh.
The Indians would jump on EBF pitcher Brooklyn Bettis to the tune of seven hits, two walks and eight runs to blow the doors open and seal the deal on a night that was otherwise up for grabs.
The highlights of the eight-run showcase came courtesy of Olivia Gordon's three-run home-run, a two-run double from Lucy Roach and double from Maleah Walker.
Statement made.
"We feel like on any given night we can play with these types of teams and [Tuesday] we got our bats going when we needed to," Harms said.
DeRonde would use the offensive momentum into the circle over the final two innings, striking out two batters and closing the game out in quick fashion with her fastball that the Rockets had trouble catching up to.
The loss was the second-biggest margin of defeat the Rockets have had all season and just the third time this season an opponent has put up double-digit runs.
"We wanted to come out and beat them and I think we did make a statement," DeRonde said. "We saw our bats come alive, it was late in the game unfortunately, but we still got it done."
"It was head-to-head all night and lately we've been the ones that have teams sneak up on us in the final innings so for us to do that was huge."
EBF head coach Tony Fenton and the Rockets dropped to 24-7 on the season with the loss, losing their fourth game of the season at home.
Fenton said on a night where both teams kept it close, the blowout losses hurt, knowing either team had an equal chance to finish the job. With that said, Fenton gave credit to the Indians for taking advantage of Bettis' fatigue.
"Brooklyn was getting tired there and [Oskaloosa] did a good job of adjusting and squaring the ball up," Fenton said. "That inning was the game obviously."
The Rockets have a handful of games left in the regular season for the bats to get back to normal, a missing weapon Fenton said the Rockets needed on Tuesday evening.
DeRonde and Indians notched their fourth straight win in the 12-4 victory, leading the junior captain to note that while the Indians' record and standing may indicate it's been nothing but wild times during the season, Tuesday showed the team's resolve.
After the game, she was happy to hear her coach took the gamble and went for the win. It's why the Indians see themselves only going up from here.
"We're honestly on a rollercoaster that keeps going up," DeRonde said.