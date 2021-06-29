Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.