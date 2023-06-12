OTTUMWA — Mandi Moore doesn't remember a lot about the festivities that occurred the last time the Ottumwa softball team celebrated a milestone season.
"I don't quite remember meeting any of the older players from the 40-year celebration," Moore said. "I'm excited to see it all this year from a different role."
Moore, and the rest of her Ottumwa teammates that was part of the 2013 team that helped the program celebrate it's 40th-year anniversary, saved the best memories for the end. With the current Bulldog softball head coach leading the way in the pitching circle, Ottumwa won 38 games and a spot in the state softball tournament ultimately finishing fourth overall in Class 5A tournament.
This year, the program's 50th anniversary team has a chance to follow in those footsteps. The Ottumwa Bulldogs debuted in the top 15 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Class 5A statewide rankings checking in at No. 13. Ottumwa broke into the rankings on the strength of seven wins over the past eight games beginning with a doubleheader sweep against Ames to kick off the 50th-anniversary weekend claiming a 12-2 win in game one over the Little Cyclones before rallying late to complete the Iowa Alliance sweep with a 5-4 win in game two.
"I'm really happy the girls that they came out to get both with everything we're celebrating, but it's really exciting to see that the girls can come back," Moore said. "We were down three runs down. That's a pretty decent deficit to overcome."
Ottumwa's first come-from-behind victory of the season came after Ella Allar got the 50th-anniversary weekend off to an incredible start in game one against the Little Cyclones. Stepping up with the bases loaded in the first inning, Allar, uncorked her first home run of her senior season well over the fence in left field for a grand slam that brought in the first four runs in Ottumwa's 12-2 five-inning opening-game victory.
"I could feel it come off the bat really hard. I was just hoping it would stay fair," Allar said. "I just wanted to get the ball down. I didn't want to hit the ball in the air unless it was going over. I'm just looking to bring in a couple of runs. That was probably the highlight of the night for me."
The grand slam would ignite a three-hit contest for Allar, who enters this week leading Ottumwa with 15 total hits and 24 total bases. Emma Strayer added her first home run of the season to answer a two-run single in the top of the second inning by Ames outfielder Kaylee Mescher before a seven-run outburst in the fourth inning including a two-run single by Sydney Rockhold to put the opening contest with Ames out of reach.
"These were probably the two perfect scenarios for us," Allar said of the milestone weekend doubleheader. "We got off to a great start and rolled in the first game, then proved we can come back in game two."
That rally against Ames was required thanks to an RBI double that just dropped in fair behind third base with two outs off the bat of Ali Frandsen in the second inning of game two, snapping a 1-1 tie while extending the inning. That extension allowed Ellie Lynch to step up and deliver a two-run home run over the fence in left center, giving Ames a sudden 4-1 lead over the Bulldogs.
Rockhold, however, was able to keep Ames within striking distance getting Kate Nigh to groundout with two runners on in the third inning before forcing Mya Geffre to ground out to Allar at second after giving up a two-out double to Kaylee Merscher in the fourth. When it was all said and done, Rockhold had retired 12 of the final 15 batters faced giving Ottumwa a chance to make a comeback.
"Sydney is such an opposite type of pitcher of (senior teammate) Ashlynn (Sheets). As a pitch caller, it's just a matter of calling the game she needs to be called," Moore said. "We figured out what was grooving for her as the game went along. It's just a matter of Sydney finding confidence in herself and trusting in her defense because it's a really solid defense behind her."
So is the Ottumwa offense, which has continued to be lethal in later innings on the way to winning nine of their past 12 games. After getting one run back in the third inning on an Allar RBI groundout that plated Kendra Cole, Ottumwa made its biggest move in the fifth inning of the nightcap with Ames starting with walk drawn by Jordan Pauls as Ottumwa put four runners on base without recording an out.
"Once you're in the game and the game is close, everything is intensified," Pauls said. "For some reasons, our bats don't really get started until the very end of the game. Once one person sets off something, everyone just follows along."
Sheets, Allar and Samantha Weeks followed the lead-off walk by Pauls with the three consecutive hits that helped Ottumwa ultimately erase the Ames lead, tying the game at 4-4 heading into the sixth. After starting the game-tying rally in the fifth, Pauls finished the rally in the sixth with an RBI double that brought in Jocelyn Ware giving OHS a 5-4 lead.
"I was a lot more confident when I came up to the plate in the sixth," Pauls said. "Everything is more pumped up. I'm ready to go. Even though it's later in the game, it's like a kick start."
The sweep against Ames ignited a four-game winning streak for the Bulldogs that included 6-3 and 11-1 Iowa Alliance south division road wins at Des Moines Roosevelt. After having the losing streak snapped with a 4-3 loss to 12th-ranked (5A) Des Moines Lincoln last Wednesday, Ottumwa bounced back shutting out the Railsplitters 8-0 in game two of the doubleheader before dominating Des Moines East winning 13-1 in game one and 14-6 in game two at Huston Field last Thursday.
The 13th-ranked (5A) Bulldogs (9-5, 6-1 Iowa Alliance) returned to the diamond on Monday for a doubleheader at Des Moines North as the Courier went to press. Ottumwa returns home on Wednesday to host new Iowa Alliance stablemate Marshalltown in a varsity doubleheader at Huston Field starting at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.