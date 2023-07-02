OTTUMWA — For the second straight day, rain wiped action at the 2023 Ottumwa Classic.
Saturday's slate of five games at Frank Huston Field was called off Saturday morning after showers that had started in the overnight hours. All 12 scheduled games over the two-day tournament were ultimately washed out, preventing top-10 match-ups including Saturday's scheduled contests for fourth-ranked (3A) Davis County against No. 9 (3A) Solon and second-ranked (3A) Davenport Assumption.
Ottumwa has now had eight straight games called off this week, starting with a scheduled doubleheader at Burlington last Tuesday that was called off due to poor air quality. Rain wiped out six scheduled home games for the Bulldogs against Des Moines North on Thursday, Roland Story and No. 3 (5A) Ankeny on Friday as well as ninth-ranked Solon and Fairfield on Saturday.
Ottumwa has scheduled a varsity doubleheader on Wednesday with third-ranked Ankeny, giving the Bulldog players a chance to play two final home games this season before heading into postseason play at No. 15 Cedar Rapids Jefferson next Saturday in the Class 5A regional semifinals. The Bulldogs will be at sixth-ranked (4A) Indianola for a JV/varsity doubleheader.
