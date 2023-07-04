INDIANOLA — Opening-inning hits by Jocelyn Ware and Ella Allar gave the Ottumwa High School softball team a good start on Monday night at sixth-ranked (4A) Indianola.
The Indians, however, had more than enough firepower at the plate to answer the early score by Bulldogs. Indianola connected on 15 hits over five innings, scoring 10 runs over the first three innings on the way to a 13-3 victory over Ottumwa.
Kiley Kindelspire set the tone for Indianola, finishing a triple short of the cycle. The sophomore lead-off hitter went 3-4 for the Indians, driving in three runs while scoring three times.
Batting behind Kindelspire, Brynn Ortlund added three hits for Indianola scoring two runs. The Indians took the lead for good by scoring twice in the bottom of the first with the first of two run-scoring hits by Dana Blake giving the Indians a 2-1 lead.
Ware and Sydney Rockhold each connected on a pair of hits for Ottumwa in the loss, joining Allar in picking up a double for the Bulldogs. Ware scored twice, coming home on Rockhold's double in the top of the fifth before a passed ball allowed Rockhold's courtesy runner, Lexi Ferguson, to score Ottumwa's third run of the contest.
The Bulldogs (17-14) wrap up the regular season on Wednesday with a varsity doubleheader at home against third-ranked (5A) Ankeny. Ottumwa opens Class 5A regional tournament play on Saturday at No. 15 Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
