Prep softball: Ottumwa falls twice at Brian Erbe Classic

CEDAR RAPIDS — Just hours after learning they will be returning for postseason play to Cedar Rapids Jefferson, the Ottumwa High School softball team made their annual regular season trip to the home facility of the J-Hawks to compete in the Brian Erbe Classic on Friday. Despite jumping out to early leads, Ottumwa fell to a pair of ranked opponents dropping a 6-3 decision to No. 7 (5A) Bettendorf and 9-1 to No. 11 (3A) Benton Community.
Ottumwa jumped on top early on Friday against Bettendorf. Emma Strayer stepped up with the bases loaded in the very first inning, lining a two-run single off the glove of Allie Schertz at third base with two outs giving OHS a 2-0 lead.
Bettendorf would get a run back in the second inning. Ottumwa, however, answered the score as Ella Allar doubled in Jocelyn Ware with a deep drive off the fence in left field opening a 3-1 lead.
Megan Harrison, however, would rally seventh-ranked Bettendorf in the contest connecting on a pair of hits including a three-run go-ahead home run to left in the fourth inning opening a 4-3 lead over Ottumwa. Harrison added a double and an RBI while Breanna Caffery went 2-3 with a run scored in the win.
Ottumwa again jumped out to an early lead against 11th-ranked Benton Community. Allar and Samantha Weeks each singled with two outs, setting up a double steal as Allar came home on the throw down to second base that got away trying to catch courtesy runner Kendra Cole, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Benton Community, like Bettendorf, was able to answer the early score by Ottumwa. Layna Demoss connected on three hits, including a pair of doubles, while driving in two runs and scoring once while Sophia Seeck went 3-4 with a double, and RBI and run scored for the Bobcats sparking nine unanswered runs over the next six innings.
Ottumwa (16-12) wraps up Iowa Alliance Conference south division action this week hosting Des Moines North at Huston Field on Thursday after making the trip to Des Moines East on Monday. The Bulldogs also make a non-conference trip to Burlington on Tuesday.
