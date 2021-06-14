OTTUMWA — It’s a game of adjustments.
That much was clear Monday evening at Huston Field as the Ottumwa Bulldogs hosted the Des Moines Lincoln Railsplitters in another tightly- contested CIML Metro double-header.
The Bulldogs brought the bats in both games, putting up 14 total hits in the double-header. One through nine in the Ottumwa batting order had moments of solid contact through both outings, with sharp line drives, ground balls peppering the Railsplitters’ fielders.
The only problem? In between those moments of solid contact came a flurry of pop outs and fly outs, especially with runners on base. Over the course of the double-header, Ottumwa hit 20 combined routine fly-outs and weak pop-outs.
“We hit a lot, it was just always to people in position. So really we just need to work on getting it past people and working hard to get the ball down and not popping up as much,” Ella Allar said.
“It doesn’t have to be pretty, we just have to get the ball down and make them have to work for it more than we have.”
Allar would know a thing or two about finding the vulnerable spots in the field to turn pop-flys into base hits, coming into Monday’s action tallying six RBIs in her previous four games.
And she picked up right where she left off.
After Anne Guest hit a soft blooper over the first baseman’s glove on the right field line to start the bottom of the seventh inning, Jocelyn Ware and Zoey Jones would both fall into the all-to-common trap of popping the ball up for two quick outs. It was Allar’s turn.
On a 1-0 count, the sophomore second baseman sent a double to the right field wall, bringing Guest around second to score the game-winning run. The Bulldogs would take game one 3-2. Allar would find herself in another clutch moment, making her heroics in game one her second walk-off hit of the season.
And on a night that saw the Bulldogs leave 13 runners on base, Allar could feel the pressure was on her to come up big and give Ottumwa a walk-off victory. But she didn’t mind.
“I like the pressure. I like it. It makes me work harder,” Allar said.
Ottumwa senior Amber Shotts had success at the plate against Lincoln as well, notching two doubles and scoring a run for the Bulldogs. And like Allar, Shotts said the Bulldogs weren’t having a bad night offensively, they just happened to run into the exact spots the defense was.
Shotts said in order for the Bulldogs to get around the gloves of defenders, approaches have to be focused on putting the ball in play any way possible, not so much trying to find an extra-base hit every time.
“We hit good, they just had a player ready to make a play every time. We put the bat on the ball a lot tonight,” Shotts said. “We didn’t quite hit those gaps like we wanted to.”
“We had solid hits all night but every time someone was making a play on it.”
It’s those gaps that make all the difference and Shotts said the Bulldogs understand they have to find new ways to attack at the plate on nights where the ball is ending up in a defender’s lap seemingly every at-bat.
Ottumwa head coach Mandi Moore told her team to start thinking about secondary options at the plate. If it takes a bunt or sending a ball into the side of a field on purpose, that’s what the bulldogs will have to improve on when their approach is matched like it was Monday night.
One of the bigger examples of not working in a new approach came in the bottom half of the fourth inning in game one, with the Bulldogs getting three straight bunt-singles to start the inning in prime position to add some runs.
But the Bulldogs would end up not scoring after a fly out and then a tag out at home plate, again right where the Railsplitters were positioned.
“We hit right to people. There’s not a lot of things you can do when you’re hitting hard balls all night and they don’t faulter too much,” Moore said. “We need to find what our next best option is.”
“If that’s slapping a ball to one side of the field or bunting more, we have to come up with ways to have them be more successful and have better at-bats.”
Game two ended in a similar fashion, with Sam Weeks, Madelyn Houk and Jocelyn Ware popping-out or flying-out to go 1,2,3 to close out the nightcap.
The Bulldogs now sit 8-8 on the season after the split and Moore wants the Bulldogs to work towards situational approaches.
“We can play short-game, but you can’t live on a bunt. So like OK, something works but if it doesn’t then we have to find other ways to get on. You can hit however many balls in the cage, it’s not the same. Situational moments are where we need to improve,” Moore said.