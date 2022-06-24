CEDAR RAPIDS – For the past two weeks, the Ottumwa softball seemed to make every play needed to pull out close wins late.
Over the past two days, however, three of Class 5A's top-15 teams have come through in the clutch against the Bulldogs. Seventh-ranked Southeast Polk, 11th-ranked Bettendorf and No. 15 Dubuque Hempstead all scored late runs to rally past Ottumwa over three consecutive games as Ottumwa lost 5-4 in the second game of a CIML doubleheader with Southeast Polk on Thursday before falling 7-4 on three runs in the seventh against Hempstead and 4-3 to Bettendorf as two runs in the bottom of the sixth brought Ottumwa's trip to the Brian Erbe Classic on Friday to a disappointing close.
Ella Allar scored on a throwing error after reaching on an infield single in the top of the third against Hempstead. Ashlynn Sheets added an RBI single, driving in Ella Thompson to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead over the Mustangs.
Amber Shotts added a two-out RBI hit in the fourth as the Bulldogs opened up a 4-1 lead as Sheets collected her second RBI hit of the game. Lydia Ettema, however, tied the game with one swing in the fifth drilling a three-run home run over the fence in left to begin Hempstead's comeback.
The Mustangs would take the lead for good in the top of the seventh as Ettema doubled to open the three-run rally. Chandler Houselog grounded in the go-ahead run as Ottumwa could not tag the runner out at home before scoring on a wild pitch. Luci Weber closed out the winning rally with an RBI single to right, scoring Lauren Hefel to score the third run of the seventh for Hempstead.
Bettendorf connected on four consecutive hits in the sixth inning to pull off the win. Laken Larsen scored the tying run on an RBI single to center by Brooke Magistrelli before Kate School singled in the winning run, bringing the game to a close due to the time limit.
Jocelyn Ware scored from second base to open Ottumwa's second game of the Erbe Classic, coming home on a slowly-hit ball up the middle of the bat of Jordan Pauls in the opening inning. Three Bulldog fielding errors allowed Bettendorf to tie the game in the bottom of the first before Breanna Caffery singled in Emma Woltz in the second, giving Bettendorf a 2-1 lead.
Ottumwa tied the game in the third on Ella Allar's sacrifice fly to center, scoring Avery Frankie. Madelyn Houk singled and scored the go-ahead run in the fourth on a wild pitch after leading off the inning with a single, giving Ottumwa a 3-2 lead.
Ottumwa was edged in both games on Thursday at Southeast Polk, falling 2-0 in game one as Jayda Long outdueled Sheets, allowing just five hits and one walk to the Bulldogs. Ottumwa gave themselves a chance to extend the opening game, loading the bases with two outs, before Frankie grounded out to short ending the first chance for the Bulldogs to pull off a win over a rated rival.
The Bulldogs appeared on the verge of gaining a split at Southeast Polk, holding on to a three-run lead that was first established in the opening inning on run-scoring hits by Shotts and Emma Strayer. The Rams would connect on three straight hits after Sydney Porter opening the final inning by drawing a walk, bringing in two runs before Long tied the game beating out an RBI infield single with one out.
Ottumwa came within an out of forcing extra innings, forcing out Jesslyn Stairs at third for the second out of the seventh. Kendall Woods, however, brought the game to an end with a two-out walk-off RBI single back up the middle to bring Long home with the winning run for the seventh-ranked Rams.
Despite the results, playing the games against three ranked 5A teams all of whom share the hope of being part of the 5A state softball tournament with the Bulldogs should be beneficial when postseason play begins for Ottumwa next month.
"It's a good opportunity for us to see different pitching and good teams from different leagues," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "It's time for us to start seeing that good competition. Regionals are coming up faster than you think. The girls need it. It will make them better."
Ottumwa (17-12) resumes their pursuit of the CIML Metro conference title on Monday with a varsity doubleheader at Des Moines North.
