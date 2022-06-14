DES MOINES — Another game. Another win.
Another big play late with the game on the line made by Jordan Pauls. This time, however, Pauls made it happen at the plate for the Ottumwa softball squad blasting her team-leading fourth home run of the season leading off the sixth inning of the opening game of a CIML Metro conference doubleheader at Des Moines Hoover.
Pauls snapped a 2-2 tie with her drive over the fence, starting a string of four unanswered runs by the Bulldogs over the final two innings of game one. Ottumwa stretched that run out to 12 straight runs scored against the Huskies in the doubleheader by scoring the first eight runs in game two, securing a sweep with a 13-1 win in a five-inning nightcap.
The Bulldogs found themselves needed to make late plays to secure another close win, something Ottumwa has done six times in the last nine games. First, however, Ottumwa had to answer back after a two-out double by Alexia Jarrett brought in Alayna Jarrett, giving Hoover a 1-0 lead in the very first inning of game one.
Madelyn Houk answered the Jarrett RBI double with one of her own in the second inning, scoring Cami Pauls, before the Bulldog outfielder dashed home to put Ottumwa on top in the opening game on a fielding error by the Huskies.
Alexia Jarrett struck again with two outs in the third, driving in Brooklyn Royster with an RBI single. Pauls would homer in the sixth to put Ottumwa on top for good before Avery Frankie's lead-off double kicked off a three-run rally in the seventh with a two-run single by Ella Allar and an RBI groundout by starting pitcher Ashlynn Sheets clinching the opening game.
The Bulldogs took all the drama out of the nightcap, scoring six times in the top of the first inning with three Hoover errors aiding the early rally. Amber Shotts connected on her third home run of the season for Ottumwa in the fourth inning, staking the Bulldogs to an 8-0 lead.
The Bulldogs clinched the sweep in the fifth inning of game two, scoring five times including run-scoring hits by Sheets and Anna Wellings. Frankie also used her speed to bring home a run, stealing home to open the scoring for OHS in the final frame.
Ottumwa (11-6, 6-2 CIML Metro) returns home to host Des Moines Roosevelt on Wednesday in a conference doubleheader. Action at Frank Huston Field gets underway at 5 p.m.