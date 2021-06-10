DES MOINES — Ashlynn Sheets and Sydney Rockhold combined on a three-inning no-hitter in the opening game of a CIML Metro conference sweep for the Ottumwa High School softball team on Wednesday night at Des Moines North. The Bulldogs scored 13 runs in the first innings of each three-inning run-rule victory, taking game one 17-0 and game two 18-1.
Anne Guest went 2-3 at the plate, driving in three runs while scoring twice in the opening game for the Bulldogs. Amber Shotts added two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs as Ottumwa moved above .500 for the first time this season.
Jordan Pauls collected her first triple of the season, driving in one while scoring once for the Bulldogs (7-5, 5-1 CIML Metro) in the second game against North. Shotts doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice in the nightcap while Chloe Bradley added a double, going 2-3 with an RBI.
Delaney Stevens added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in game two for OHS. Guest finished a four-hit doubleheader going 2-2 in the nightcap with an RBI and two runs scored.