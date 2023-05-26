OTTUMWA — After dropping a pair of games to third-ranked (5A) Southeast Polk on Tuesday, the Ottumwa Bulldog softball team opened Iowa Alliance Conference play with a pair of identical 10-0 shutout wins over Des Moines Hoover at legendary Frank Huston field on Thursday night.
The Dogs rode a near no-hitter by Ashlynn Sheets in game one. Sheets tossed five innings of no-hit ball, but missed the no-no as Hoover’s Haley Morris poked a line drive just over the first baseman’s head for a clean base hit down the right field line.
Sheets finished the game with eight strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman. Ottumwa was leading 8-0 at the time and the Bulldogs scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to end the contest by way of the 10-run mercy rule.
Jordan Pauls rapped a one-out double to get things rolling in the sixth. Sheets was nicked by a pitch and Kenda Cole came in as the courtesy runner. After a fielder’s choice was botched, loading the bases for the Bulldogs, Sam Weeks ripped a two-run single to right to walk the Huskies off the field.
The big blow of the opening game for Ottumwa came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sheets led off the inning with a ringing double to the gap in left-center.
Cole entered the game, moved up on a ground out and scored on a sacrifice fly by Weeks. Caysen Thompson reached on an error and Erryn Ward was called on to pinch hit. Ward lifted a booming shot to deep left that appeared to reach the big tree behind the left field foul pole for a two-run dinger.
Another big blow for the Dogs was a sizzling RBI triple to the gap in right-center by Ella Allar in the third inning.
In game two, Sydney Rockhold got the call to the slab for the Bulldogs and she matched the first game effort by Sheets with a 10-0 victory earning her first complete-game varsity pitching win. The only difference was that it took Rockhold one inning less to get the job done. Rockhold did allow five hits, but her defense behind her was superb, bouncing back after a tough debut as a varsity starting pitcher on Wednesday in a 16-4 loss to Southeast Polk.
"I knew my defense would have my back and I just had to keep going with it," Rockhold said. "I felt more comfortable getting through that first game. I think it opened my eyes more and caused me to see the game better."
The Ottumwa sticks came out with vengeance in game two and stroked five hits in a five-run opening-inning uprising. The big blow was a two-run double by Weeks.
Jocelyn Ware, Jordan Pauls, Mady Houk and Caysen Thompson added single hits. The bats were still alive in the second inning as Rockhold led the inning off with a base rap.
With two out, Allar laced a run scoring single and Weeks followed with a shot through the middle. Houk chased a pair of runs home with poke over shortstop.
There was a little thunder in the bottom of the third, but no rain. Rockhold drew a two-out base-on-balls and Pauls followed with a laser shot over the barrier in left-center that left the yard in a nano-second.
The Bulldog offense then settled back and let Rockhold polish off the Huskies for the next two innings.
“After dropping a pair to SEP, we really needed to win," Bulldog coach Amanda Moore said. “It was big to get a pair of wins in our conference opener. Our hitting was more consistent and our defense was much improved. Our pitchers did a nice job and Sheets had a top-notch game. Her off-speed stuff worked well for her."
It also should be mentioned that Ware had a great night at shortstop with some huge defensive plays. Another point to mention was that the courtesy runner, Cole, was a blur on the base paths with six runs scored in the two games.
The Bulldogs (2-2, 2-0 Iowa Alliance) will have a busy week ahead of them when they travel to West Des Moines Dowling for a Memorial Day doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Ottumwa returns home on Thursday for a conference doubleheader with Des Moines Lincoln before hosting Ames on Friday, kicking off the 50-year weekend celebration of the Bulldog softball program.
Ottumwa Courier senior sports writer Scott Jackson contributed to this story
