EDDYVILLE — The South Central Conference is loaded with softball talent this summer. Two of the better teams squared off on the diamond at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School on Thursday night.
It is always a big game when the Panthers and the Rockets tangle and this game has to go down as one of the classics. The Panthers rode the power hitting and pitching from their famed shot put and discus throwing tandem of Ashlyn Finarty and Caira Heffron to build a 5-2 before holding on late to earn a 5-4 road win.
Taylor Kerby led off the EBF half of the sixth inning with a hard hit drive off the pitcher’s body for a single. Aliya Wagamon’s ground ball forced Kerby out at second and Wagamon moved up when Cooper Champoux’s ground ball was mishandled. Wagamon scored as Bella Noble lifted a bloop single behind second that fell just off the glove of the charging centerfielder.
Courtesy runner Sadie Jager and Lanie Batterson were both safe on a fielder’s choice and Molly Shafer ripped a single to left to score Jager. That all brought the Rockets to within a run, setting the stage was set for a hair-raising seventh inning.
The Panthers went down in the top of the inning and the Rockets came to bat for one final joust. As in many venues of sport, the difference between victory and defeat may be only a matter of an inch or two.
Whitney Klyn reached on an error and then swiped second to get things rolling. Then with one out, Kerby smoked a sizzling drive into the right-center gap that was headed for the fence. Out of nowhere came a sprinting right fielder, Jordyn Counts. Counts snared the ball in the front webbing of her glove on the dead run. She caught her balance and fired to second for the double play and the Panther victory was sealed by an inch.
“Oh my goodness, what a play," Panther coach Carla Smith elated. “Jordyn saw the ball off the bat and just ran it down. This was just a great game for our team up and down the lineup. We are getting the long balls and we are using the smaller hits to string things together. Both of our pitchers threw the ball well and it was just a solid team effort led by some great defense at first base by Emma Dunkin.”
The Rockets have to be the hard luck team in the SCC race. They are still looking for that first conference victory and coach Tony Fenton refuses to be down on his team.
“We are playing good softball," Fenton said. "We hit well against one of the best pitchers in the league. And we had some solid hits that just wouldn’t fall in. We are battling hard and we are right there. We are ready for a breakthrough. I really thought it was going to happen tonight. Kerby’s hit was going to the fence. I knew it was in, but the fielder just made a great play.
The Rockets got on the board first in the bottom of the second. Wagamon singled to right, Champoux walked and Noble was nicked with a pitch to load the bases. After a force out at home, Molly Shafer poked a single to center to score pinch-runner Miley Kirkpatrick and Jager.
Knoxville countered with a run in the top of the third when Lexie Coons reached on an error and Addi Dunkin legged out a bunt single. Both runners moved up on a ground out and Coons scored on a ground out by Hannah Dunkin.
The Panthers threatened to break the game open in the fourth when Finarty led off the inning by bashing a long home run to left field. Marlee Cox and Caira Heffron followed with singles and flex player Emma Dunkin came in to run for Cox. Both runners moved up on a passed ball, Dunkin scored on a ground out by Coons and Heffron scored on a base knock by Addi Dunkin.
Knoxville got their fifth run in the top of the sixth when Heffron blasted a drive over the fence in the left-center gap.
The Panthers (5-2, 2-1 SCC) traveled to Centerville Friday as the Courier went to press. After traveling to Bondurant-Farrar on Tuesday for non-conference action, Knoxville hosts No. 9 (3A) Albia in a key conference clash next Wednesday.
After making a trip to unbeaten Chariton on Friday as the Courier went to press, the Rockets (4-5, 0-4 SCC) will compete at the Oskaloosa Invitational facing North Polk and Pella on Saturday at the Lacey Recreation Complex.
PREP SOFTBALL
Knoxville 5, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4
Knoxville 0 0 1 3 0 1 0 5 9 2
EBF 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 4 7 2
Knoxville Battery – Ashlyn Finarty (WP), 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HB – Caira Heffron (S), 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K and Brittany Bacorn,
Knoxville hitting: Charley Willis 1-for-4, Bacorn 1-for-4, Finarty 1-for-3, Marlee Cox 1-for-4, Heffron 2-for-3, Macy Cox 1-for-4, Addi Dunkin 2-for-3
HR – Finarty 1, Heffron 1.
Knoxville runs: Finarty 1, Emma Dunkin 1, Heffron 2, Lexie Coons 1.
Knoxville RBI: Finarty 1, Heffron 1, Addi Dunkin 1. Coons 1, Hannah Dunkin 1.
EBF Battery – Bella Noble (LP), 7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K and Kaylee Helm.
EBF hitting: Molly Shafer 2-for-4, Whitney Klyn 2-for-4, Taylor Kerby 1-for-4, Aliya Wagamon 1-for-3, Noble 1-for-3,
EBF runs: Wagamon 1, Cooper Champoux 1, Sadie Jager 2
EBF RBI: Molly Shafer 3, Noble 1
2B – Klyn 1
