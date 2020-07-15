WEST BRANCH — Maddy Hatfield doubled and scored the decisive run in the bottom of the sixth inning, lifting West Branch to a 2-1 victory over Pekin in a Class 2A regional tournament contest on Wednesday.
Bailey Donohoe homered in the second inning, giving the Bears (7-8) an early 1-0 lead against the Panthers. Kaiya Luneckas retired 10 of 11 batters to keep the one-run advantage in tact before the Panthers rallied to tie the game in the sixth.
Allison Bainbridge singled, stole second, moved to third base on fly ball to right and scored Pekin’s lone run on Taylor Parmenter’s RBI groundout. Luneckas retired four Pekin batters on strikes over the final two innings, finishing with eight strikeouts in the game.
After opening the season with four straight losses, Pekin’s season comes to an end with a final record of 7-7. West Branch will face either Van Buren County or second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine on Friday in the 2A regional semifinals.