PEKIN — Winning softball games or eating ice cream bars?
The Pekin softball team didn’t have to choose one of those summertime activities on Tuesday. They did both, and had a lot of fun doing it.
Faith Goudy’s sixth-inning solo home run put the cap on a long, successful day for the Panthers, clinching a six-inning 10-0 shutout of Sigourney. Before snapping the Savages’ 11-game winning streak, Pekin begin a tripleheader of action with a 10-1 Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over Columbus Junction, moving over .500 for the first time this season.
“This was a turning point for us,” Pekin head softball coach Shelby Atwood said. “We’re going to see more tough competition later this week and tough pitching with Cardinal and Fairfield coming here. They’re also big rivals. They’re close schools, so it’s always fun to play them.”
The Panthers cooled off their Keokuk County rivals in the third and final game of the day, limiting Sigourney to just two hits over six innings. The Savages extended their winning streak to 11 straight earlier in the day, rolling to an 11-1 win in six innings over Columbus in the middle game of the impromptu Tuesday triangular scoring seven times with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
“We had some new people step up in different situations when we needed them,” Sigourney senior shortstop Megan Stuhr said.
Stuhr was right in the middle of a memorable South Iowa Cedar League win one night earlier, hitting a pair of three-run home runs in a single inning helping the Savages erase a 6-2 deficit against Colfax-Mingo. Sigourney won a 15-9 slugfest on Monday in large part due to an 11-run rally in the bottom of the fourth.
“We were just on it as a team at the plate,” Stuhr said. “Even when we started the last inning against Pekin, we were right in that prime part of the line-up. I thought we were going to get right back in it.”
That made Goudy’s home run even more important. The Panthers (6-4) never looked back against the Savages after scoring six times in the fourth to open a 7-0 lead on Tuesday.
“There’s positives and negatives to have those big innings. It’s always a positive to feel like you’re never out of a game, but you don’t want to get complaciant counting on being able to come back and turn it on or off at any time,” Sigourney head softball coach Shelly Streigle said. “Emotionally, I didn’t do a good job getting ready for (Tuesday).”
The Panthers might have set an early tone in the field for the finale with Sigourney. Stuhr, who had two more hits and scored three more runs against Columbus Junction, stepped up to the plate with two outs in the opening inning and blasted a deep drive to center field.
Tracking the ball was Hannah Lucas, a former Sigourney teammate of Stuhr’s. After playing center field for the Savages last season, Lucas showcased her abilities for the Panthers in center running down Stuhr’s deep fly ball and making the catch for the final out a step shy of the fence.
“I wasn’t surprised to her make that play,” Stuhr said of her former teammate. “Hannah’s really fast. I knew she was going to get it.”
Anybody that saw the final inning of the day’s first game might have felt the same way. Lucas helped close out Pekin’s nine-run win over Columbus Junction reaching out on the dead run to rob Kylee Wheeler of a potential lead-off extra-base hit in the seventh.
“When I’m up to hit or out in the field, I’m going after the softball as hard as I can,” Lucas said. “When I’m in the outfield, I just go after every ball hit to me. If I get it, it’s a catch for me. If I don’t, I know my teammates are there to back me up.”
Lucas is taking over for an all-state outfielder in Zoey Wright, playing the same position with the same skill of taking away big hits for the opponent. Goudy, a current senior and longtime teammate of Wright, talked about how big a role Lucas has played defensively this season.
“It gives us a lot of confidence. Hannah has made some amazing catches this year for us,” Goudy said. “She does it (playing center field) just as good as Zoey did.”
The two running grabs by Lucas were part of a stellar day for Pekin’s defense. Kylie Davis escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second inning against Columbus Junction, striking out the side to protect an early 3-1 lead. Davis and Brooke Miller would combine to allow just two hits to the Wildcats, retiring the final 14 Columbus Junction hitters in the process.
Cari Duwa was equally as effective in game two against Pekin, allowing just two hits with no walks and four strikeouts over five innings. Goudy pitched a scorless sixth inning and figured to be on her way out for the seventh when she stepped to the plate against Sigourney (13-2) in the bottom of the sixth.
“I definitely was not expecting to hit a home run,” Goudy said. “I kind of walked up to the plate a little down in a slump. It came out of nowhere. This definitely brought me out of my slump, but I was still very surprised to see that last ball go over the fence. It came out of the blue.”