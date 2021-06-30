ALBIA — After least Davis County and Albia made it through one inning on Wednesday.
That's one more inning than Mother Nature allowed last week when the two area softball squads first tried to face off at the Monroe County Summer Sports Complex.
Will the third time be the charm for the 15th-ranked (3A) Mustangs and fifth-ranked (3A) Lady Dees? That question will be answered Friday morning when the two teams return to Albia to pick up the pivotal South Central Conference showdown with the start of the second inning at 10 a.m. Neither team scored in the only inning played on Wednesday before showers drenched Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field, making conditions unplayable despite the storm clouds moving out well before 8 p.m.
"The weather is going to win no matter what," Albia head softball coach Darren Hill said. "When it wants to act up, it sure is going to take care of its own business.
"We don't have much of a choice. You wait it out and you wait it out. When you start getting those puddles on the field, you just can't play."
Assuming those puddles are dried up, or at least pushed away from the field, Albia (17-5) will host Chariton on Senior Night in what will now be the first of three conference games played within the span of two days. The Lady Dees host Chariton Thursday night, Davis County on Friday morning and head to Centerville to battle the Redettes on Friday night looking to put a sudden end to a competitive race for the SCC softball title.
"The nice thing is that we've got some time in between the games on Friday for the kids to relax, change their clothes and prepare to get back on the bus to head to Centerville," Hill said. "These kids have played in tournaments. They've played multiple games in a day. They've played early in the morning. This won't be too much of a big adjustment for them.
"I feel bad for Davis County. They've driven over here twice and have only been able to play one inning. Now, they've got to turn around and come back on Friday."
The Mustangs will be right down the road from Albia on Thursday, playing at eighth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in a battle of the two teams with the best chance to take the SCC crown away from the Lady Dees. Davis County is 7-3 in the SCC, half-a-game ahead of EBF's 6-3 mark. Both the Mustangs (17-6) and Rockets are hoping to get to 9-3 in conference play and, by doing so, pinning at least one more conference loss on Albia with the Lady Dees scheduled to host EBF on Monday in what ultimately could be the SCC softball championship game.
Albia, however, could have more than just the Fourth of July to celebrate this weekend. Should the Lady Dees win their three scheduled games on Thursday and Friday, Albia would be 10-1 in the conference and would clinch the outright SCC title either with a win over Davis County (should EBF beat Davis County on Thursday night) or with a win Friday night at Centerville.
"If that happens, I think that'll be a big thing to show to our community that we can achieve something (like a conference title) even without the seniors that were part of last year's state championship team," Albia senior pitcher Mackenna Jones said. "We're a young team. It took us a little longer this season to gel together, but we finally did. I think that shows this community a lot about who our team is.
Following in the footsteps of the first and only state champions in program history, the 2021 Albia softball team has put themselves in a remarkably similar position to last year's team that ultimately won the 3A state title. Not only can the current Lady Dees bring home the same conference title that last year's state championship squad won, but they have the chance to host a regional final for the fourth straight year with sights set on a fifth straight trip to the state softball tournament.
"Honestly, it's kind of shocking. I had a lot of confidence in this team and I thought we'd do well, but I never expected to be ranked among the top five teams in the state," Jones said. "It was just a matter of coming together. I'm glad we've done it. Our team has been on a roll. Hopefully, we can keep it going."
Jones, for one, is all for playing three games in a two-day span. The possible option of resuming the game on Saturday night, in the middle of a holiday weekend, was not one Jones would have voted for.
"Fourth of July weekend is supposed to be about fun, hanging out with your friends and watching fireworks," Jones said. "Softball is fun, but I'd like to spend a day or two with my friends. I play softball every day."