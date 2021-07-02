OTTUMWA — After being outscored 20-3 over nine innings at Huston Field this season by Ottumwa and Fairfield, 12th-ranked (5A) Southeast Polk scored early and often to avoid being swept at the 47th Ottumwa Classic.
Sydney Potter collected three hits, driving in two runs including an RBI single in the opening inning that prevented the Rams from going through three games in Ottumwa without erasing an early deficit. Chloe Kottlowski doubled in Kendall Woods later in the opening inning, putting Southeast Polk in front to stay in a 6-2 win over Roland-Story, spoiling the opening game of the tournament for former OHS standout and current Norsemen head softball coach Amber (Morrow) Doyle.
Abbi Cataldo drove in two runs in the contest for Southeast Polk, including an RBI single that plated Grace McGrane in the second inning giving the Rams a 3-1 lead. Cataldo scored later in the inning on Potter's second straight run-scoring hit.
Southeast Polk collected 10 hits in the win over Roland-Story, answering a steal of home in the first inning by Roland-Story eighth-grader Kamryn Lande and a bases-loaded threat in the third inning that resulted in a run scoring on a fielder's choice that brought in Reagan Faber, cutting Southeast Polk's lead to 4-2.
Hayden Walters flew out to center, stranding the potential tying run for the Norsemen (21-7) at second base. Addison Brunner put the game away for the 12th-ranked Rams (18-17), doubling in Libby Hartz in the bottom of the fourth.