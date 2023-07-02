ELDON — Looks can be deceiving.
The final week of the regular season for the Centerville softball team began with an error-plagued 9-1 South Central Conference loss on Senior Night to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. One night later, the Redettes were stymied by Wayne sophomore Izzie Moore, connecting on just two hits while striking out nine times in a 7-1 loss to the fifth-ranked (1A) Falcons.
Centerville, however, was not exactly at full strength. Junior third baseman Kiera Klum was gone attending a student council conference in Illinois earlier in the week.
Klum was back on Thursday, however, as the Redettes wrapped up the regular season at Cardinal. Back at full strength, Centerville looked like a totally different team jumping out to a three-run lead in the very first inning on the way to an impressive 8-0 South Central Conference shutout win over the Comets.
"I felt bad for the team because I felt bad leaving them," Klum said. "I knew I'd be back and I knew I was going to do the best for my team. We were more confident because we had our entire team back and we had everybody back in their spots. We came with the energy and we just brought it to them."
Klum helped extend the opening inning at the plate for the Redettes, following a lead-off single by Kenly Shilling with a one-out hit. Two batters later, Centerville starting pitcher Adrianna Howard cashed in on the opportunity dropping in a two-run triple into the right field corner giving the Redettes a 2-0 lead.
"It was nice to come up with that big hit," Howard said. "It gave me a lot of confidence going out there into the pitching circle."
Howard's courtesy runner, Brynlee Carney, came home to score on an RBI single by Kaylee Davis giving Centerville a 3-0 lead. The Redette defense, which committed five errors in the first inning of Monday's loss to EBF, committed just two errors in seven innings behind Howard who pitched a four-hit shutout despite not recording a strikeout.
"We had 21 outs all on defense," Howard said. "It was one of our most complete games we've had. It was really good."
"That was the best defensive game we've had all season," Klum added.
By comparison, Cardinal never seemed to recover after the early strikes by the Redettes. The Comets had brought the tying run to the plate just once in the contest off an error and a two-out single by Summer LaRue in the second only for the threat to be thwarted when Klum threw out Kennedi Miller on a ground ball to third.
"It's tough when you're bats aren't connecting," Cardinal head softball coach Sabrina Morrison said. "We just couldn't get our timing down. We couldn't make solid contact. All the way around, we just couldn't put it together."
Payden Hoffman added a pair of doubles, including an RBI two-base hit in the fifth inning that brought Shilling home for the second time. Howard added her second RBI hit later in the fifth, opening a 5-0 lead for the Redettes.
Maddy Kovacevich added her second hit of the game to open the top of the sixth for Centerville before scoring on a two-out RBI single by Breckyn Carney, giving the Redettes a 6-0 lead. Cardinal made one last surge at trying to get back in the game, loading the bases in the bottom of the sixth on back-to-back hits by Brinlee Ostrander and Kinsey Hissem and walk drawn by Cardinal starting pitcher Nicoa McClure before Howard coaxed a groundout back to the pitching circle off the bat of Ava Ferrell to end the final threat of the night for the Comets.
"It's good get that out of our system before the postseason begins," Morrison said. "This doesn't define us. We haven't had a performance like that so far this year and I'm confident we won't have a performance like that in the postseason."
Both Cardinal and Centerville open postseason play this week. Cardinal (13-15, 2-10 SCC) hosts West Branch in a Class 2A, Region 7 first round contest on Tuesday while Centerville (11-16, 3-11 SCC) heads to Des Moines Christian for a Class 3A, Region 4 quarterfinal contest on Thursday.
"We have a really good chance of beating Des Moines Christian," Klum said. "They're a good team. We'll put up a good fight, but so will they. It'll be a really good game to see."
Should Centerville earn the road regional win, the Redettes may earn another trip to Bloomfield to face fourth-ranked Davis County should the Mustangs also win on Thursday night against Clarke. It would be a return to the site of Centerville's most impressive win this season as the Redettes knocked off the previously-unbeaten Mustangs, 4-2, back on June 19.
"They will come in with fire if we get that rematch with them," Klum said of Davis County. "We know we can hit off them. We know they can make mistakes. We just have to stay up and be positive the whole time."
