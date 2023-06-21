BLOOMFIELD — Last season, the Davis County softball team experienced a breakthrough season qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in program history.
The Centerville softball team, meanwhile, won just three games last summer. It was the fourth consecutive losing season for the Redettes.
Entering Monday night, the Mustangs were rolling with 15 wins in 15 games reaching No. 3 in Class 3A of the latest Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union statewide rankings. Centerville, meanwhile, entered with an 8-11 record looking for something to begin a surge that could prevent the Redettes from suffering a fifth straight losing season.
When the dust settled at the Mustang Sports Complex, the Redettes had their signature win. Four runs in the sixth inning vaulted Centerville in front against the previously unbeaten Mustangs, lifting the Redettes to a 4-2 South Central Conference upset setting off a celebration usually reserved for a state tournament berth.
After Monday, that dream may not be so far-fetched for Centerville after knocking off a team that has played at state and is very capable of making it back to state this season.
"We had runners on base the whole game. It just seemed like we couldn't get that one big hit," Centerville head softball coach Alex Belloma said. "All of sudden, we strung a few hits together. We started to put a little pressure on them and they kind of buckled.
"It was fun to see the girls get a win like this. Davis County is a phenomenal softball team. This is that one-in-a-million for us right now. I'm lost for words. It was just our night."
Centerville proved early on they could hang in the game with the third-ranked Mustangs. Facing all-state senior ace pitcher Madeline Barker, the Redettes had hits in each of the first three innings while keeping Davis County from breaking on top early as the Adriana Howard forced Laynee Moore into an inning-ending pop up in the first inning, stranding the bases loaded to keep the game scoreless early.
"Madeline's a hell of pitcher and Davis County can really swing the bats up and down their line-up," Belloma said. "We were fortunate that they hit some balls right at us that we could make the plays on and get the big outs when we needed them.
"The girls just kept believing. They stayed up in the dugout the whole time. We were never really worried. We've been in a lot of these close games this season."
Davis County finally broke through in the fourth inning as Moore came through with an RBI single, driving in Brooklyn Batterson from second base giving the Mustangs a 1-0 lead. Howard, however, responded by striking out the final two batters of the inning, stranding two more runners on base keeping the Redettes in the game.
"We came into the game hungry and we never got down," Centerville junior Kiera Klum said. "Most of us had the confidence that we could hang in there. We knew early on we could hit off (Barker). We've had quality at-bats all year. It was just a matter of getting them all together at the same time."
Centerville (9-12, 2-6 SCC) nearly had their breakthrough inning in the top of the fifth as Kaylee Davis and Rylee Shilling connected on consecutive one-out hits, putting the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Barker, however, ended the threat striking out Kenly Shilling and Breckyn Carney to keep the Redettes off the scoreboard before a pair of errors in the bottom of the fifth allowed Sophia Young to score giving Davis County a 2-0 lead.
"I think that just energized us even more to keep going," Klum said. "We still knew we could get hits. We knew we could get our bats going. I think we all felt in the dugout like it was just a matter of time."
That time arrived in the top of the sixth. Klum opened the inning with a single and moved to third on a sharp double by Payden Hoffman that suddenly put the tying run in scoring position with no outs for Centerville.
Howard was able to bring in Centerville's first run, grounding out to first base cutting Davis County's lead to 2-1. Hoffman, representing the tying run, moved to third on the groundout before coming home on an RBI infield single by Matty Kovacevich tying the score at 2-2.
"I just went up there telling myself to just do you. It just got things started," Klum said. "We all had the energy to keep going. We feed off the good things that we do. I don't think they (Davis County) saw it coming."
Tied at 2-2 with two outs, Davis County's stellar defense uncharacteristically buckled against the Redettes. Consecutive fielding errors by the Mustangs allowed Kovacevich and Davis to score in the sixth, giving Centerville a sudden two-run lead.
"I think the girls had plenty of confidence going into that inning," Belloma said. "The girls had great approaches at the plate throughout the night. We're usually a little quiet early in games, but once our dugout gets going it seems like we get more and more hits."
Davis County's potent batting line-up, more than capable of scoring multiple runs in late innings, could only manage one hit over the final two innings against Centerville. Howard retired the final four batters of the game after giving up a two-out single in the sixth inning to Addison McClure, forcing Cassidy Van Laningham into a line out to short to end the sixth before retiring the top three hitters in the Davis County line-up in the seventh with Carney hauling a fly ball off the bat of Barker clinching the upset win for the Redettes.
"It seemed like everyone was waiting for the ball to come down. Once it did, it was time to start celebrating," Carney said. "We just beat the third-ranked team in Class 3A. We've talked all year about being on the wrong end of so many close games. It's so great to finally pull one of these close games off."
Third-ranked (3A) Davis County (16-1, 10-1 SCC) bounced back in a big way on Tuesday, shutting out No. 11 (3A) Albia 7-0 on Tuesday. Barker, after giving up four runs on nine hits in her first loss since last year's state tournament, shut out the Lady Dees (15-6, 7-4 SCC) on two hits striking out 11 batters.
"We just can't seem to get hits off Barker," Albia head softball coach Darrin Hill said. "Hats off to Centerville for finding a way to beat them. I want to know the recipe."
Typical of the SCC, no game is a given. One night after knocking off the unbeaten third-ranked team in Class 3A, Centerville dropped a 4-2 decision to Clarke as Marissa Bakley connected on two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Indians on Tuesday at the Lakeview Complex.
Clarke will be the next SCC rival to challenge Davis County as the Mustangs host Senior Night against the Indians on Thursday. Centerville, meanwhile, will be back in SCC action at home on Monday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
"We're going to keep reminding our girls from this point forward that we can play with anyone," Belloma said. "If we limit our mistakes, we can hang in there with the best in the state."
