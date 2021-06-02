EDDYVILLE – The Rockets aren't waiting until the Fourth of July.
The fireworks are going off nightly so far this season for the eighth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont softball squad.
EBF improved to 6-0 on the season, rolling to a 12-0 non-conference win in three innings over visiting Moravia. Just 24 hours earlier, the Rockets scored 37 runs in two wins at third-ranked (4A) Fairfield and have now scored 85 runs in the first six games of the season.
"We are seeing the ball really well right now," assessed the Rockets skipper, Tony Fenton.
Moravia threatened to score in the first inning, loading the bases on hits by Isabel Hanes and Mikayla Fritz, followed by a walk to Destiny Nathaniel. Whitney Klyn, coming off a two-homer night at Fairfield, grabbed a soft liner at second base for the Rockets off the bat of Anaya Keith and doubled off Nathaniel at first to end the only scoring threat Moravia (3-3, 3-1 Bluegrass) would produce in the contest.
The Rockets used two misjudged fly balls by the Moravia outfield, a walk and a hit batter to get a first-inning scoring rally started. Emma Lenox delivered an RBI single to highlight a four-run opening inning.
Molly Shafer started the second inning off with a triple in the right-center gap for EBF. Shafer raced home on a double by Emalee Davis.
Lenox came up big again in the bottom of the second inning, tomahawking a Moravia pitch, depositing the yellow sphere over the left-center field fence for a three-run homer sending the Rockets off to a 8-0 lead after just two frames.
EFB would utilize five hits in the bottom of the third to score four more runs with two outs, ending the contest on the 12-run mercy rule.
"I was happy to see eighth-grader Molly Shafer pick up a win," stated Fenton.
Shafer surrendering just two hits in the pitching circle while walking one hitter and striking out two Mohawks. Lenox finished with three hits, two singles and the home run, while picking up five RBIs on the night.
Shafer and Lillie Hynick each added two hits for the Rockets. EBF finished the game with 11 hits.