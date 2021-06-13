EDDYVILLE — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont has looked unstoppable at times on the softball diamond this season.
Emalee Davis, however, didn't have any illusions.
"Everybody loses," the EBF senior first baseman said.
Davis helped make sure the Rockets didn't lose twice in their home tournament on Saturday. For the first time this season, fifth-ranked (3A) EBF had to bounce back after coming up on the short end of the scoreboard.
The Rockets responded from a 7-4 loss to eighth-ranked (5A) Iowa City Liberty, closing out the 49th EBF Softball Tournament by edging the Lightning 3-1 in the finale of the tournament and an impromptu doubleheader between the top-10 teams. Davis legged out a double to open a three-run rally in the sixth inning of EBF's 16th win of the season.
"We had other people in for the second game and we still won. That's a huge confidence booster for all of us," Davis said. "The first game didn't go as planned, but we still played well and hit the ball.
"We just played one of the top 10 teams in Class 5A and we split with them. It gave us some more motivation to beat them, especially since they're a bigger school and especially after losing that first game."
Molly Shafer made her mark against Iowa City Liberty, drilling a solo home run in the second inning to give EBF a 1-0 lead in the first game between the Rockets and Lightning. Liberty rallied in the fourth, scoring six runs including a key three-run home run to center by Raquel Trolliet that ultimately proved to be the difference in EBF's first loss of the season.
"We learned some things from the first game," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. "I wasn't sure how the girls would respond from that first loss. I thought we responded well."
Shafer again stepped up for the Rockets in the immediate rematch with Liberty put together after Mid-Prairie opted out of playing three games, including a match-up with EBF in the originally-scheduled tournament finale. The Rocket eighth-grader improved to 5-0 on the season in the pitching circle, limiting the Lightning to just one run on seven hits over seven innings.
"She was hitting her spots. She kept them off balance," Fenton said of Shafer. "She did a nice job for us.
"It just seemed like they couldn't hit anything hard off her," Davis added.
Liberty (12-5) made just enough contact in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. Ashlyn Geasland dropped a single in front of EBF center fielder Lillie Hynick with two outs, scoring Mallory Jones from third base.
Hynick would help EBF answer back, following the lead-off double by Davis in the sixth by legging out an infield single to put runners at the corners. Hynick reached third when Megan Lobberecht reached on an error, driving in Davis with the tying run, before scoring the go-ahead run on an RBI groundout to Troillet at short by Emma Lenox.
"The girls never gave up. Even in the first game (with Liberty) we scored some runs (getting the tying run out to the on-deck circle) and had them on the ropes," Fenton said. "We just needed a couple big hits. Emalee got on and got things started for us."
EBF opened play on Saturday with a 13-1 win over ninth-ranked (1A) Sigourney, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the very first inning. Faith Roberts answered a sixth-inning solo home run by Kaylee Weber, closing out EBF's 15th straight win to open the season on a grand slam by Faith Roberts.
"Our schedule is pretty tough, but the kids have had a lot of confidence," Fenton said. "They respond well, they get a long well. They pick each other up.
"It's been a good start to the season. We just want to keep it rolling."
Davis County bounced back from a tough, and somewhat controversial, 1-0 loss to EBF the previous night by winning both games scheduled for the Mustangs at the home tournament of the Rockets. The Mustangs scored 14 runs in the first inning of a 17-0 win over BGM before knocking off Sigourney 10-3 as Davis County improved to 12-4, the most single-season wins thus far in four years.
Carly Goodwin pitched a six-inning no-hitter, leading the Savages to a 3-0 win over PCM. Jo Moore went 3-3 at the plate, scoring two runs to help Sigourney (9-6) avoid a winless trip to Eddyville.
Ava Fisch doubled and scored in the opening inning for the Savages in the loss to the Mustangs before adding a single and driving in a run later in the contest. Sophia Young added a pair of doubles for Davis County against Sigourney, kicking off a three-run opening inning by scoring on an RBI single to left by Rachel McFarland.
Briley Lough added a run-scoring single to left to bring in McFarland, giving Davis County an early 3-0 lead. Sydney Henderson added three hits and drove in two runs in the final game of the weekend for the two area teams.
Lough opened the EBF tournament for the Mustangs by driving in four runs on two hits, scoring twice against BGM. Macy Hill added three hits and matched McFarland by scoring three runs in support of Henderson, who tossed a one-hit shutout in the pitching circle over three innings against the Bears.
Centerville split a pair of games on Saturday on the west field at EBF, falling 13-4 to Mid-Prairie after edging BGM 11-8. Than 48 hours after having to come out of a varsity doubleheader at Van Buren County suffering from the effects of dehydration, Claire Mathews led the Redettes on Saturday with two of Centerville's five doubles including the first of back-to-back run-scoring hits with Sarah Lewis to help the Redettes open a 4-0 lead against BGM.
BGM answered Centerville with a four-run opening inning. Kiera Klum scored with two outs in the second inning, stealing second before coming home on a wild pitch and an error putting the Redettes ahead 5-4 scoring the second of her three runs in the contest.
Khloe Henderson added an RBI single in the third inning, opening a 6-4 lead for Centerville. Consecutive doubles by Klum and Breckyn Carney kicked off a four-run rally in the fourth for the Redettes (4-10), opening an 11-5 lead over the Bears clinched by a second straight run-scoring hit by Henderson.