EDDYVILLE — Through the first four innings on Wednesday night, Cardinal senior pitcher Kassidy Verrips was dominating a majority of the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont softball line-up.
In fact, only three Rocket batters were able to do anything against Verrips. Those three, however, helped propel EBF to an early lead. The rest of the line-up came alive in the final three innings, securing a 13-5 non-conference win for the Rockets avenging a nine-inning loss to the Comets suffered five days earlier at North Mahaska's tournament.
Emalee Davis, Emma Lenox and Rylee German all reached base in three consecutive plate appearances. Davis, the first of those three EBF hitters, went 4-5 with a home run and scored four times to set the pace for the Rocket offense. Lenox added three hits, including a double and scored a fifth-inning run as the rest of the EBF line-up began to connect.
As for German, the EBF catcher drove in three runs while reaching base in all five at-bats including a lead-off home run in the seventh that kicked off seven-run rally for the Rockets.
"We definitely rally off each other. Confidence is a big thing for us this year," German said. "With every at-bat, we go up there telling ourselves that we can and it shows up."
It was a rare second look at a non-conference opponent for EBF, who entered this past Saturday's tournament at North Mahaska having won five straight after a 1-4 start. Cardinal ended that winning streak by outlasting the Rockets, 6-4, in a battle of eighth-grade pitchers as Nicoa McClure earned a win in her first varsity start.
Even with a 4-0 shutout win over North Mahaska later in the day, EBF (8-7) needed to turn things back around on Wednesday after suffering back-to-back road losses at Davis County and Oskaloosa. The Rockets committed five errors in Bloomfield on Monday against the Mustangs and made three more fielding miscues Tuesday in Oskaloosa, leading to nine unearned runs for the eighth-ranked (4A) Indians.
"We didn't play really well in either of those games. We just gave up way too many outs," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. "You're going to get beat, usually, when you do that.
"This time, we found a way to overcome that."
The Rockets committed five more errors against Cardinal, including two in the very first inning that allowed Caitlyn Reber to reach base and come around with the game-tying run after Davis, Lenox and German collected consecutive hits to put EBF up 1-0. The Comets nearly took the lead the following inning thanks to a third Rocket error that put the go-ahead run on base.
Instead, EBF made the defensive play to keep the game tied, throwing out Emma Becker trying to steal home to end the second. Davis would put the Rockets back on top two batters later with a one-out solo home run in the top of the third.
"We kind of pick each other up. It's kind of like a chain reaction for us," Davis said. "If I see (lead-off hitter) Madysen (Wade) doesn't get on, it drives me to want to get on base even more. When I get on, everyone behind me wants to get on and help bring me around."
The Rockets picked off Lydia Moses at third base with the potential tying run in the third, but maintained a slim 2-1 lead heading into the fifth. Davis, Lenox and German all reached again to extend the Rocket lead, but again it appeared that would be all the damage that EBF would allow after Verrips retired Faith Roberts for the third time, moving Cardinal within one out of ending the inning.
That's when the bottom of the order came through, starting with eighth-grade starting pitcher Megan Lobberecht's two-out single to right that brought in two more runs. Sarah Schutt doubled off the fence, setting up Whitney Klyn's RBI single giving the Rockets a five-run lead.
"When everyone keeps hitting, that really allows us to feed off each other," Davis said. "We kept the energy up in the dugout all night."
Cardinal (6-3) made a bid to rally in hopes of collecting a fifth straight win, scoring three times in the sixth with two more Rocket errors helping the Comets pull within 6-4. After forcing Reber to fly out to left with the tying run in scoring position, German lifted a ball over the head of Comet left fielder Ella Thompson and over the fence to help the Rockets (8-7) roll in the seventh to clinch a much-needed win.
"We just had to have a lot of confidence and continue to play at our pace, which we usually do," German said. "It's a big win for us. The way we're hitting the ball. We're close to putting everything together."