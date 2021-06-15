EDDYVILLE — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont softball head coach Tony Fenton let out a laugh when asked about if his hand was sore after his team swept the Burlington Grayhounds Tuesday night.
Why? The fifth-ranked (3A) Rockets were clear to launch at the plate, with the team smacking four home runs in the double-header. The long-balls would result in 7-3 and 7-0 wins for the Rockets, and lots of high fives for Fenton as his team rounded the bases during the sweep.
“They were patient at the plate and once we got our pitch we didn’t miss it tonight,” Fenton said.
The first of the home-runs came in the bottom of the second inning in game one courtesy of Molly Shafer. After Sarah Schutt singled to open the home half, Shafer swung at the first pitch and sent a two-run shot into the grass hills beyond the outfield fence in left field. The Rockets would jump out to a 2-0 lead.
One inning later, Shafer would tally her third RBI of the opener to put EBF out in front 3-2.
In the very next inning, Lillie Hynick joined in on the fun.
Whitney Klyn began the fourth with a walk, only for Emalee Davis to reach on an error with one out two batters later, putting Hynick up with two runners on.
They wouldn’t stay on base much longer. Hynick sent a three-run shot to left field, doubling the Rockets’ lead to make it a 6-2 game after four innings.
“We’ve been hitting every single day, so it’s really paying off,” Hynick said. “A lot of it is mental honestly. “We come in with the same mindset every time and we hope to execute like we did tonight.”
Hynick would finish game one with four RBIs after poking a single through the infield to bring home the Rockets’ seventh and final run of their game one win.
As the Rockets went into game two looking to claim a sweep, EBF wouldn’t wait long for the next home-run to leave the yard.
In the bottom of the first, Hynick reached first on a single, bringing senior Emma Lenox to the plate with two outs. Lenox would hit a two-run homer over the left field fence with a chasing Greyhound outfielder looking up as it landed. EBF grabbed an early 2-0 lead. And that’s all they would need to grab the win in the nightcap.
But Sarah Schutt wasn’t done quite yet.
“Everyone wants to see each other succeed like we did tonight,” Schutt said.
After singles from Klyn and Megan Lobberecht in the bottom of the fifth, along with a nifty double-play made by the Burlington infield, Schutt stepped into the box with the Rockets already up 2-0 but with a chance to deliver a nail in the coffin.
Schutt delivered. The junior hit the longest home run of the night, sending it through the trees hovering above the cars parked in the outfield. The three-run shot gave the Rockets a comfortable 7-0 lead.
“It was a really, really good feeling,” Schutt said about her three-run home run against the Grayhounds. “I’ve been struggling with hitting lately and it feels good to get out of my slump with something like that.”
Fenton can feel the confidence is at an all-time high with his group, and with a 18-2 record and top-10 ranking in 3A, he sees the team only getting better.
“They have a lot of confidence in each other, they’ve played a lot of softball so they’re always for one another,” Fenton said.
Schutt said the team hitting a barrage of home-runs is nice, but the end goal is clear for this year’s Rockets.
“We all have the same goal in mind. We all have state in mind and we’re willing to do whatever it takes,” Schutt said.