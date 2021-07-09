EDDYVILLE — Simply put, ninth-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont came out ready to swing their bats Friday in the Class 3A, Region 3 semifinals.
"We came out hitting the ball," declared EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton.
The Rockets claimed a 9-2 win over South Central Conference rival Chariton, advancing to the regional finals for the second straight year. EBF never looked back after putting three runs on the scoreboard in the very first inning.
"We hit the ball hard, even when we hit it at people," assessed Fenton. "We also had a lot of two-strike hits."
EBF also collected eight extra base hits, getting things going early at the plate after escaping a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first. The Rockets hammered out three runs in the bottom of the first to set the tone for the game.
EBF leadoff hitter Emalee Davis promptly laced a double down the left field line and would dash home when Lillie Hynick tripled. Hynick then scored on a sacrifice fly by Megan Lobberecht, giving the Rockets a 2-0 lead.
Emma Lennox singled and courtesy runner Aliya Wagamon stole second base before a hit by Molly Shafer brought Wagamon home for the third run of the inning. The Rockets added three more runs in the bottom of the third inning on doubles by Sarah Schutt and Faith Roberts as well as RBI singles by Shafer and Rocket freshman pitcher Brooklyn Bettis.
Trailing 6-0, the Chargers (11-15) promptly loaded the bases on a walk and two singles. After Bettis struck out the next hitter for the first out, Haddon Anderson hit a liner into left field for what appeared to be a hit, but a acrobatic diving catch by Brooke Shafer led to rally-killing double play that kept Chariton off the scoreboard.
"We got out of some jams tonight," stated Fenton.
EBF put their last two runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Hynick doubled, Shafer and Roberts both singled and Schutt brought home a run on a sacrifice fly.
Bettis (19-7) picked up the win in the pitching circle while collecting three hits at the plate. Lillie Hynick finished the night with a triple, single and double for the Rockets.
No. 9 EBF (27-9) next host Clarke in the 3A, Region 3 finals with a trip to the state softball tournament on the line Monday night at 7 p.m. Clarke upset fifth-ranked, defending state champion Albia on Friday night at the Monroe County Sports Complex.