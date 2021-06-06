OSKALOOSA – They were one run away from preventing the eventual Class 3A state champions from even making the trip to Fort Dodge last summer. They lost just one senior starter from that team.
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont softball team knew this would be a good season. The Rockets, now ranked fifth in Class 3A, are on a pace through the first two weeks to make this a very special season after improving to 10-0 Saturday with a 9-1 win over Pella and a 6-2 win over Norwalk at the Oskaloosa Classic.
"We know there's a big target on our back, especially with the way we've been playing recently," EBF infielder Whitney Klyn said. "We know teams are going to be coming after us. It's makes us more nervous, but it makes us more excited."
The Rockets entered Saturday's tournament at the Lacey Recreational Sports Complex having scored 100 runs in the first eight games of the season. EBF has already proven it can win any type of game, from slugfests like the 25-12 victory that completed an impressive road sweep at third-ranked (4A) Fairfield last week to a 3-2 win just three days later in a South Central Conference dual with Knoxville featuring three straight hits to open the fifth by Lillie Hynick, Megan Lobberecht and Emma Lenox that turned a 2-1 deficit into a one-run advantage.
After shutting out Chariton 12-0 on Friday, preserving a perfect record in South Central Conference play, EBF started Saturday's stay in Oskaloosa as Molly Shafer drove in the first run against Pella with a second-inning single while keeping the Lady Dutch off the scoreboard, pitching three scoreless innings including a groundout that Shafer grabbed and threw to first base in the third that stranded two Pella runners in scoring position.
EBF finally broke the opening game at Oskaloosa wide open in the bottom of the third, stringing together three more hits including an RBI double by Emma Lenox. Faith Roberts and Taylor Kerby struck consecutive two-out run-scoring hits, opening a four-run EBF lead.
"We all just want to keep it going. Everybody in the line-up wants to hit," Klyn said. "Nobody wants to get down. If someone does happen to strike out, we're always there to pick each other up."
Lenox and Sarah Schutt had back-to-back RBI doubles in the bottom of the fourth, giving EBF a 6-1 lead. Lobberecht added four hits, driving in two runs while scoring twice, to cap the ninth win of the season for the Rockets.
Getting a 10th straight win to open the softball season again required a late response at the plate from the Rockets. After taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third, EBF put the four-inning win away with doubles by Roberts, Brooklyn Bettis and Lenox opening up a 6-1 lead.
"Seeing how we did last year and the start we've had this year, it makes sense to see us mentioned with some of the top 10 teams in the state," Klyn said. "Wins like the ones on Saturday prove we can play with the bigger schools. If we keep playing like this, we can play with anybody."
The Rockets proved at the end of last season they could play with the best in the state, almost ending Albia's bid for a fifth straight trip to the Class 3A state softball tournament losing a late 1-0 lead before eventually falling, 2-1, to the Lady Dees in the regional final. EBF was able to draw some inspiration from Albia the following week as the Lady Dees brought home their program's first state championship beating Williamsburg 1-0 in last year's 3A title game.
"Considering how close that regional final was, we felt a lot better about ourselves," Klyn said. "Knowing that we kept it so close for the entire game with them, then watching Albia go on to win the state title, pushes us a lot. We want to go that far. We feel like we can, especially if we keep playing the way we have recently."
EBF faces North Mahaska on Tuesday before returning to South Central Conference action on Wednesday at home against Centerville. After another meeting with Pella on Thursday, the Rockets have a showdown for the early-season SCC lead looming Friday when EBF heads to Davis County (8-1) to face the Mustangs at the new West Complex with the winner likely leaving Bloomfield alone atop the conference standings.