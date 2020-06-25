EDDYVILLE — Both teams carried four-game winning streaks into Thursday’s South Central Conference softball clash. Both teams needed to erase seventh-inning deficits to keep those winning streaks alive one night earlier.
That’s about where the similarities ended between the Centerville and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont softball teams. The Rockets responded after allowing the first run of the game in the opening inning, plating four runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a 10-2 SCC victory, EBF’s fifth straight win since starting the 2020 season with a 1-4 record.
“We weren’t settled in early on this season. We’ve got people now that are in the right spots and we feel pretty good about out batting order,” EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. “It was an experiment for our team during those first few games. Our young pitchers are getting a little more experience and doing a good job for us.”
The previously-ranked Rocket picked up a thrilling doubleheader sweep on Wednesday at Twin Cedars, scoring three times in the seventh inning of the opening game for a 4-1 win before winning the nightcap, 7-6, in eight innings.
“We’re down by three runs going into that final inning and actually got thrown at home trying to score the winning run in that inning,” Fenton said. “Hitting is contagious. It might take a little while for our girls to get on a pitcher, but they’ve done a good job sticking with it.”
Emalee Davis scored the winning run in game two, coming home on a passed ball with two outs after opening the eighth reaching on a lead-off infield single. The Rockets erased a 6-3 deficit in the seventh inning with three extra base hits, including a solo home run by Emma Lenox that kicked off the rally.
“Getting the ball in play has been a big key for us,” Fenton said. “We’ve got some girls with good speed and can get down the line. We’ve got some good power hitters as well. We try to mix them up a little bit.”
Rylee German and Faith Roberts both doubled in the seventh inning of game two, pulling EBF within 6-5. Kristyn Corcoran came home from third base on a wild pitch to tie the nightcap with the Sabers, who despite the loses debuted in the most recent Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings on Thursday at 14th in Class 1A.
Roberts continued to swing a hot bat on Thursday, snapping a 1-1 tie in the first inning by connecting on EBF’s fourth straight hit off Centerville pitcher Alyssa McElvain. The line drive to left brought home Lenox and Megan Lobberecht, giving EBF a 3-1 lead.
“Confidence is a big thing for me at the plate,” Roberts said. “When you start the season facing (Albia senior) Jena Lawrence, that’s a tough pitcher to start with. She’s one of the best pitchers you’ll see all season. It just comes back to having confidence in yourself.”
EBF’s clutch hitting came through in the seventh inning of both games at Twin Cedars. The Rockets scored three times in game one to snap a 1-1 tie with German driving in Madysen Wade with a two-out RBI infield single before Roberts added another run-scoring hit against the Sabers.
“I feel like we learned a lot in the first six games of the season. We learned how to do the small things to beat those teams,” Roberts said. “Being down in that second game against Twin Cedars and getting the dugout to start making noise made a huge difference. You could tell tonight. Our dugout is completely than it was before.”
Centerville, meanwhile, had plenty of drama to deal with on Wednesday scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure an 8-7 win over Melcher-Dallas. Claire Mathews, Alyssa McElvain and Lanie Moorman singled to open the seventh, erasing a 7-5 deficit.
Tied at 7-7 with one out and the bases loaded, freshman Brecklyn Carney drove a line drive out to left. The ball was dropped, allowing McElvain to score the winning run.
“Last night has nothing to do with tonight,” Centerville head softball coach Merle Jones said. “Our girls had plenty of time to recover.”
McElvain struck again on Thursday with a two-out infield single that brought home Ysabella Berja, giving Centerville a brief 1-0 lead. The Redettes, however, aided EBF throughout the night committing six errors allowing four unearned runs to score including two of the four EBF runs in the first.
“You can’t win games when you play that type of defense,” Jones said. “EBF’s a very good team, but you can’t beat anyone committing that many errors. We did not compete very well. Until we get into that mindset that we need to show up against good teams and not make mistakes, we’re going to struggle.”
McElvain and Berja were two of Centerville’s four players to record multiple hits off Brooklyn Bettis. The EBF eighth-grade pitcher responded by striking out 10 Redettes, allowing just one earned run over seven innings despite giving up 11 hits.
Davis added a home run for the Rockets in the win. Roberts finished 3-4 with a double and three RBI as EBF put the game out of reach with a five-run rally in the fourth.
EBF (6-4, 2-2 SCC) will head to North Mahaska’s tournament on Saturday to face Cardinal and the previously-ranked Warhawks starting at 11 a.m. Centerville (3-1, 2-1 SCC) heads to Clarke on Saturday morning to make-up a conference contest at 10 a.m.