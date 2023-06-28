CENTERVILLE — Another postseason is approaching.
Starting on Friday, the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets have a chance at accomplishing a rare feat. With four regional softball wins, the EBF girls can clinch a fourth state tournament appearance in four different sports seasons. Molly Shafer, who has been right in the thick of an incredible athletic year, get the final week of the regular season for the Rocket softball off to a strong start reaching base five times as part of a 4-4 night at the plate in a 9-1 South Central Conference win at Centerville on Monday night.
"Hopefully, when the rest of the girls see me get a hit knowing that (twin sister) Kate is up next, it's a chance to lead the way," Shafer said. "I'm just up there trying to get it started and get it rolling. Our whole line-up hit the ball really well. Some nights, the bottom half really hits it well. Some night, it's the top half. In this game, everyone hit well."
The solid contact at the plate by EBF spelled trouble for Centerville in the field, resulting in seven errors in the game including five in the very first inning. For the Redettes, it was a completely different look from just seven days earlier when Centerville handed SCC champion Davis County its first overall loss and only conference loss of the season.
Of course, some of that was due to the Redettes having a different look in the field. With junior third baseman Kiera Klum away at a school function, Centerville softball coach Alex Belloma had to move different players into different positions.
"EBF's a very good hitting team, but we had girls that were out of position. It wasn't the best-case scenario for us," Belloma said. "We'll have everybody back with us on Thursday when we host Cardinal. It's just something we have to deal with for a couple of days."
Despite the errors, helping the Rockets jump out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, Centerville gave themselves a chance to respond thanks to singles in the bottom of the first by Kenly Shilling and Adrianna Howard. EBF, however, ended the threat by throwing out Brynlee Carney trying to steal second carrying a three-run lead into the second inning.
"We talked with the girls going in that this was it. Our postseason starts (against Pella Christian) on Friday," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. "It's one of those things where we have to be ready to go."
It the rest of the 2022-23 academic year has been any indication, being ready to go in the postseason won't be a problem for the Rockets. EBF has qualified for state in volleyball this past fall, in girls basketball this past winter and most recently sent athletes to compete in the state track and field meet culminating with a state championship run in the 2A girls 4x400 relay from Molly and Kate Shafer along with Abby Jager and Lizzy Van Utrecht this past spring.
"There's a mentality you have to have when you get to those pressure situations," said Fenton, who coached the EBF girls basketball team to its first state tournament appearance since 1967 earlier this year. "These girls have been through that in volleyball, basketball and track. Our mindset is going to be good.
"This is where we start to kick in. This is where we hit our strides," Molly Shafer added. "We've done it in all the other sports, so why not now? We know what it's like to battle through regional play."
Molly and Kate Shafer, who have shared in the success of being part of all three trips to state this year, teamed up to produce two of EBF's first four runs on Monday. Kate Shafer brought her sister home from third base in each of the first two innings, reaching on an error before scoring on a steal and two fielding errors in the opening frame before collecting her second RBI on a sacrifice fly to center in the second inning, giving the Rockets a 4-0 lead.
Right behind the Shafers was Whitney Klyn, a senior standout both in volleyball and basketball for the Rockets. Klyn collected three hits and reached base four times on Monday against the Redettes, scoring twice while driving in a run on an RBI single in the fifth giving EBF an 8-1 lead.
"When we get people on, especially at the top of our line-up, we can usually find a way to score runs," Fenton said. "The girls are pretty quick on the bases. We were able to steal (eight) bases and got the ball in play. We did a good job of that throughout the line-up."
Centerville finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth as Payden Hoffman opened the inning with double off the wall in left-center field before coming home on an RBI groundout by Howard. The Redettes had five batters reach base in the final three innings, loading the bases without recording an out in the sixth, before the Shafer sisters came through defensively turning a pair of rally-killing double plays from their positions at shortstop (Molly) and second base (Kate).
"We work on those plays in practice. I trust Kate that she's going to be there," Molly Shafer said. "There are times I don't even have to look. I'll just flip it to second base and I trust that she'll be there to catch it."
Despite the loss, Centerville softball debuted a new Senior Night tradition. Breckyn Carney became the first Redette senior softball player to make a ceremonial walk around the bases being greeted at each base by different teammates before finally sharing an emotional hug at home plate with her family.
"We tried to do this last year but Senior Night got rained out," Carney said. "It was tough. I'm one of the oldest girls on the team. There were a lot of younger girls that I haven't played with that long, but they sure do feel like sisters to me."
Both EBF and Centerville dropped non-conference games on Tuesday. Hailey Harbour's two-run tiebreaking double highlighted a four-run fifth inning for Oskaloosa in a 5-2 win over the Rockets while Izzie Moore allowed just two hits in the pitching circle over seven innings while connecting on two hits at the plate driving in three runs for fifth-ranked (1A) Wayne in a 7-1 win over the Redettes at the George Saling Athletic Complex.
Both EBF and Centerville wrap up South Central Conference play on Thursday. The Rockets (15-16, 4-8 SCC) hosts fourth-ranked (3A) conference champion Davis County on Thursday while the Redettes (10-15, 2-8) head to Cardinal before stepping out of conference on Friday for a trip to No. 14 (3A) Grinnell.
