Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory for all of Iowa until 7 PM Today... The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for all of Iowa counties. Ozone levels near EPA health standards are expected to increase throughout the day and persist in these areas until 7 pm today. Elevated levels of fine particulates and ozone may be a concern over the next several days as smoke moves through the state. The DNR recommends those with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality conditions improve.