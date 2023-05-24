SULLY — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont softball team, still smarting from a season-opening 6-2 loss at Clarke Monday night in South Central Conference play, traveled north to Lynnville-Sully Tuesday night and the bats came to life. The two long-time rivals that go way back to the old Des Moines River Conference days usually have very competitive games, but on this night it was all Rockets scoring in six of the seven innings of a 13-0 shutout victory over the Hawks.
The Rockets could not get the 10 runs needed for the mercy rule victory after five innings. The game ultimately went all seven innings with EBF erupting for four runs in the top of the seventh for the final score.
Bella Noble pitched all seven innings to gain her first win of the season. Noble scattered nine hits while walking only two and fanning seven batters in her shutout victory.
The Rockets were all over Hawk pitcher Lexi Conover for 18 hits. Catcher Kylee Helm led the offensive explosion with a double and three singles.
Molly Shafer, fresh off winning three more medals including a 4x400 state championship this past weekend at the state track and field meet, chipped in with a double and two singles. Aliya Wagamon added three singles and four RBI to the total.
The Rockets opened the game with back-to-back singles by Molly and Kate Shafer after one out. Helm’s fly ball was dropped and the flood gates sprung open.
Wagamon finished the inning with a two-run rap. Molly Shafer doubled home a run in the second. Taylor Kerby and Wagamon had back-to-back sacrifice flies in the third.
From that point, it was a steady pull away by the Rockets.
“After last night at Clarke, we really needed a win," Rocket coach Tony Fenton said. “Our bats were on fire. We struggled a little on defense at times, but we haven’t been able to practice with our whole team there yet. We are playing through it as we have games everyday this week, but we did make some big plays and that was good to see.
"Bella pitched better tonight and it was a big win for her.”
The Rockets (1-1, 0-1 SCC) continued a busy opening week with a conference road test at No. 13 (2A) Cardinal. EBF will face three ranked teams in three days while playing five road games over four straight days with a doubleheader at No. 13 (4A) Fairfield on Thursday, another tough SCC test at No. 11 (3A) Albia on Friday and a Saturday matinee at Pleasantville on Saturday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 13, Lynnville-Sully 0
EBF 3 1 2 0 1 2 4 13 18 5
Lynnville-Sully 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 5
EBF Battery – Bella Noble (WP) 7 IP, 9 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K and Kylee Helm
EBF hitting – Molly Shafer 3-for-5, Kate Shafer 2-for-5, Whitney Klyn 2-for-5, Helm 4-for-5, Taylor Kerby 2-for-4, Aliya Wagamon 3-for-4, Cooper Champoux 1-for-4, Noble 1-for-4.
EBF runs – M. Shafer 2, K. Shafer 2, Klyn 2, Helm 3, Gabby Wade 1, Kerby 1, Wagamon 1, Sadie Jager 1.
EBF RBI – M. Shafer 1, K. Shafer 1, Helm 2, Kerby 2, Wagamon 4, Champoux 1, Noble 1
