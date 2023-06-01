EDDYVILLE — Two pitches into the bottom of the first inning, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont had the lead on Wednesday night against Moravia.
Less than 10 pitches after that, the Rockets had rolled to a four-run lead over the visiting Mohawks.
Twin sisters Molly and Kate Shafer set the tone right from the start for a productive night for the EBF softball squad, swinging at the first pitches thrown by Alexa Bedford and delivering a pair of extra-base hits. The double to center by Molly Shafer and RBI triple to right by Kate Shafer produced the first of EBF's 13 runs over five innings as the Rockets secured consecutive wins for the first time this season with a 13-3 non-conference victory.
"We got people on early. Everyone in the line-up was able to produce for us," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. "Kids stepped up when they needed to."
Moravia didn't go away despite the strong start at the plate by the Rockets, getting a run back in the second inning on a lead-off home run by Destiny Nathaniel. The Mohawks would load the bases in the third inning, leading to a two-run single to left by Kenna Spencer that pulled Moravia with 5-3.
"That's another sign we're headed in the right direction," Moravia head softball coach Ashley Beals said. "Our defense started to figure some things out. We started to hold EBF and got back in the game. We've just got to start finding more gaps."
Bedford, seeking a hit that could have potentially tied the game, instead struck out swinging against Bella Noble ending the top of the third inning. EBF (4-4) immediately responded as Kaylee Helm tripled on an 0-2 pitch leading off the bottom of the third, setting up Aliya Wagamon for a one-out RBI infield single that put the Rockets on top 6-3.
EBF kept swinging and connecting in the third. Cooper Champoux, Noble, Lanie Batterson and Molly Shafer connecting on four consecutive hits with RBI singles by Champoux and Batterson lifting the Rockets to an 8-3 lead before Molly Shafer's RBI double to left brought in Sadie Jager giving EBF a six-run lead.
"We talked about that coming off the field after the top of the third," Fenton said. "Moravia got a couple runs on us. We needed to answer."
Whitney Klyn added an RBI single to center to bring home Batterson, opening a seven-run advantage for the Rockets. Helm added a sacrifice fly to left to close out the rally, leading EBF in control with an 11-3 lead.
Moravia, coming off a week that included tests against defending 1A state champion Twin Cedars and 4A state contender Carlisle, put runners on in both the fourth and fifth innings. Noble coaxed Peytin and Breegan Ellison in pop ups to record the final two outs of the fourth without allowing the Mohawks to cut into the lead before retiring Kjirsten Albertson on a ground out to end the fifth.
Kate Shafer put EBF on the verge of a mercy-rule victory, driving an RBI triple to right to score Batterson with one out giving the Rockets a 12-3 lead. Klyn closed out the win for EBF with an RBI single to right, bringing in Shafer with the game-clinching run.
"We've been a hit or two away from earning some pretty impressive early-season wins," Fenton said. "We didn't have a lot of practice heading into that first week with all our track kids that were still competing. Last week kind of was our practice week. We got better each game and we're still looking to get better."
Moravia (3-5) returned to Bluegrass Conference action Thursday at Moulton-Udell as the Courier went to press before heading to the inaugural Davis County Mustang Softball Classic in Bloomfield on Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m. EBF hosted Knoxville in South Central Conference action on Thursday before heading to Chariton on Friday for another tough SCC test against the unbeaten (5-0) Chargers with match-ups on Saturday at the Lacey Sports Complex against North Polk and Pella in the Oskaloosa Classic.
